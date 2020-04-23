Touts Non-violence, Uses Hooliganism: Ranjit Savarkar Slams Congress After Attack On Arnab

Ranjit Savarkar condemned the attack on Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and his wife & Republic TV Editor Samyabrata Ray Goswami on Wednesday night and slammed the Congress party for once again displaying their 'dictatorial' attitude, after the attackers confessing to Arnab's Mumbai police security attache after being captured that they were Youth Congress workers and had been sent by Congress party higher-ups to teach Arnab a lesson.

The grandnephew of Veer Savarkar hit out at the Congress party for being the 'pseudo-torchbearers of democracy' and for physically attacking Arnab Goswami and Samyabrata Ray Goswami. Taking to Twitter, Ranjit Savarkar said that the dictatorial attitude of the Congress party was once again on full display. Further, he accused the Congress' Sonia Gandhi of campaigning for 'non-violence but using hooliganism instead' urged the PM to take strict action against the attackers.

Ranjit Savarkar alleged that the Maharashtra Congress, which had earlier remained silent, had issued a statement condemning the lynching of two Hindu sadhus and their driver in Palghar after holding consultations with senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday night after Arnab had questioned Congress president Sonia Gandhi's silence on the issue.

Ranjit Savarkar slams Cong, wants strict action against Arnab's attackers

Arnab and Samyabrata attacked

The attack took place barely 500 metres away from Arnab's house as he and Samyabrata Ray were driving back following his show, with Arnab driving their Toyota Corolla. Masked goons on a bike overtook and blocked Arnab's car and proceeded to hurl bottles along with abuses after taking a good hard look to identify him in the front seat.

Arnab's security caught the attackers, who are now in the custody of the Mumbai police and are being questioned. They confessed to Arnab's Mumbai police attache who is an undersigned in the complaint that they had been sent by party higher-ups to teach Arnab a lesson. This comes after Arnab had questioned Congress president Sonia Gandhi in his debate mere hours earlier.

Here's the full complaint copy with the sequence of events:

