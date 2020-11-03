Last Updated:

Violinist T.N. Krishnan Passes Away At The Age Of 92, Fans Express, 'It's A Sad Day'

T.N. Krishnan, a widely known Carnatic music violinist, recently passed away. All his fans mourned his death and paid their tributes via Twitter. Read on.

T.N. Krishnan

T.N. Krishnan was a popular violinist who was a part of the violin trinity of Carnatic Music that included M. Chandrasekaran and Lalgudi Jayaraman. He passed away on November 2, 2020. Many of his fans were heartbroken to receive the news about T.N. Krishnan’s death and paid their tributes on Twitter. Take a look at how fans reacted to T.N. Krishnan’s death. 

‘The violin was his slave’ - Fans pay tribute to T.N. Krishnan

When fans came to know about T.N. Krishnan's death, they were shattered. Several heartfelt tweets were posted by his fans when they received this news. Many celebrities also took to their Twitter handle and mourned the death of the legendary artist. Fans remembered M. Chandrasekaran and Lalgudi Jayaraman as well while mourning the death of T.N. Krishnan. The fans mentioned that now no one from the trinity was alive. They also remembered their music and stated that the legendary artist brought life to Carnatic music on the violin.

One of the fans also stated that T.N. Krishnan proved that the sweetest songs need not be the saddest ones while another mentioned that he was an artist who enthralled the audience with minimum efforts. Another fan wrote that many music lovers used to wait for his concerts as well as his Christmas performances. Mentioning the violin trinity, one of the fans said that though all the members of the trinity are gone, their music will surely live for generations. Another fan also paid their tributes to the artist and stated that T.N. Krishnan’s music kept them company for their long car rides and Madurai Mani was one of the best concerts that they had ever attended. Take a look at some of the heartwarming tweets by his fans and followers.

T.N. Krishnan’s career

The artist began his career at a young age of 8 where he received a chance to perform at a concert. T.N. Krishnan’s career saw a rise when he received a chance to work with many legendary artists. After gaining immense popularity in the world of music, T.N. Krishnan also taught music to several students. Many of his students are now a vital part of the music world living up to the expectations of their master. 

