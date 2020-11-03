Violinist T.N. Krishnan Passes Away At The Age Of 92, Fans Express, 'It's A Sad Day'

T.N. Krishnan was a popular violinist who was a part of the violin trinity of Carnatic Music that included M. Chandrasekaran and Lalgudi Jayaraman. He passed away on November 2, 2020. Many of his fans were heartbroken to receive the news about T.N. Krishnan’s death and paid their tributes on Twitter. Take a look at how fans reacted to T.N. Krishnan’s death.

‘The violin was his slave’ - Fans pay tribute to T.N. Krishnan

When fans came to know about T.N. Krishnan's death, they were shattered. Several heartfelt tweets were posted by his fans when they received this news. Many celebrities also took to their Twitter handle and mourned the death of the legendary artist. Fans remembered M. Chandrasekaran and Lalgudi Jayaraman as well while mourning the death of T.N. Krishnan. The fans mentioned that now no one from the trinity was alive. They also remembered their music and stated that the legendary artist brought life to Carnatic music on the violin.

One of the fans also stated that T.N. Krishnan proved that the sweetest songs need not be the saddest ones while another mentioned that he was an artist who enthralled the audience with minimum efforts. Another fan wrote that many music lovers used to wait for his concerts as well as his Christmas performances. Mentioning the violin trinity, one of the fans said that though all the members of the trinity are gone, their music will surely live for generations. Another fan also paid their tributes to the artist and stated that T.N. Krishnan’s music kept them company for their long car rides and Madurai Mani was one of the best concerts that they had ever attended. Take a look at some of the heartwarming tweets by his fans and followers.

The demise of violinist maestro Sri T N Krishnan Ji is an irreplaceable loss to the Nation.



With his command over ragas, Sri Krishnan left an indelible mark on Carnatic music sphere.



My heartfelt condolences to his family members & admirers. Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/R6tpu6mpAE — V Muraleedharan (@VMBJP) November 3, 2020

Sad to hear the news of passing away of one of the doyens of music #TNKrishnan

Was part of the @spicmacay team that organized his concert years ago.

Om Shanti.

He will live on in the hearts of music lovers for ever pic.twitter.com/42xhw6dF1n — D Prasanth Nair (@DPrasanthNair) November 3, 2020

RIP T N Krishnan one of the legendary violinists of our times. In the pantheon of Carnatic music violinists when we were growing up, there were 3 greats, Lalgudi Jayaraman, MS Gopalakrishnan and T N Krishnan. Now all 3 are gone. Om Shanti. #tnkrishnan — Sumanth Raman (@sumanthraman) November 3, 2020

TNK Sir- the legend, who proved that the sweetest songs need not be the saddest🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽. #TNKrishnan #PantulaRama — Pantula Rama (@PantulaRama) November 3, 2020

Really saddened by the passing away of the great T N Krishnan, the last of a kind. Whether it was Saarasaksha, Raghuvamsasudha or Jingle Bells, the violin was his slave. Here's from his 2017 Xmas Day concert at Music Academy....the last I saw him live. Om Shanthi🙏🏽 #TNKrishnan pic.twitter.com/yeXd3Le8Cy — Raghuvir Srinivasan (@srirags) November 3, 2020

TN Krishnan - the Violin stalwart is/was an idol of one of my friends. He used to rave about the man and his art in lengths. He used to look forward to the Christmas concert at the Academy for the #JingleBell & the hearty New Year's wish from the man himself. — Aravindan Sudarsan (@Aravindan_Sud) November 2, 2020

#tnkrishnan a maestro who enthralled audience with minimum of effort passes away to a higher plane. The trinity is truly gone but their music will linger for generations. pic.twitter.com/VgBP7e0iAP — Ganesh Iyer (@UmpGanesh2002) November 3, 2020

For music lovers in #Chennai, #TNKrishnan’s demise is a huge loss, as they would wait for not only his classical concerts but also for a mandatory annual Christmas performance, reports @arunjei https://t.co/ThAM0iqxsb — Express South (@IExpressSouth) November 3, 2020

Yes, where he would finish off the concert with the Jingle bells tune! That would surely be missed. #TNKrishnan https://t.co/zpdwdivH3v — Ananth Rupanagudi (@rananth) November 3, 2020

#RIP the violin maestro #TNKrishnan. The countless hours of beautiful renditions you have kept me company on many long car rides. Your accompaniment to #MaduraiMani among some of the best concerts. Thank you for the gift of such beautiful music. — Meena Kothandaraman (@meena_ko) November 3, 2020

T.N. Krishnan’s career

The artist began his career at a young age of 8 where he received a chance to perform at a concert. T.N. Krishnan’s career saw a rise when he received a chance to work with many legendary artists. After gaining immense popularity in the world of music, T.N. Krishnan also taught music to several students. Many of his students are now a vital part of the music world living up to the expectations of their master.

