Violinist T.N. Krishnan Passes Away At The Age Of 92 After Experiencing Sudden uneasiness

Violinist T.N. Krishnan passes away at the age of 92 on Monday evening, November 2. The legendary musician breathed his last in Chennai, India. One of T.N. Krishnan's close family friends, Ramanathan Iyer told The Indian Express that the former was in good health; however, he experienced sudden uneasiness and passed away.

T.N. Krishnan's death

Ramanathan Iyer, who is a Chennai-based music lover and organiser of musical events, told The Indian Express that they celebrated Krishnan's 92nd birthday in October. He added that he was healthy back then. Born in Tripunithura in Kerala, Krishnan made his debut at the age of eight through concerts. Throughout T.N. Krishnan's career, the artist performed with legendary musicians like Ariyakudi Ramanuja Iyengar, Chembai Vaidyanatha Bhagavatar, Musiri Subramania Iyer, Alathur Brothers, M D Ramanathan and Maharajapuram Viswanatha Iyer.

Also Read | What is Julia Butters' net worth? Know details about Anna Kat's income

T.N. Krishnan's awards

The musician was honoured with several prestigious awards. In 1974, he was awarded the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award. Later, in 2000, he became a Sangeet Natak Akademi Fellowship at the academy. In 1980, T.N. Krishnan was awarded the Sangeetha Kalanidhi. He was also honoured with Padma Shri in 1973, followed by Padma Bhushan in 1992 by the Government of India. The Indian Fine Arts Society in Chennai awarded him the Sangeetha Kalasikhamani award for the year 1999.

Also Read | 'Christmas Tree Lane' filming location: Where was Hallmark's holiday film shot?

Krishnan's full name was Trippunithura Narayanaiyer Krishnan. He was born on October 6, 1928. Born to A. Narayana Iyer and Ammini Ammal, the musician came from a family of musicians. He learned the art from his father. He was further mentored by Alleppy K.Parthasarathy, a patron of music. T.N. Krishnan was also trained by Ariyakudi Ramanuja Iyengar and later joined Semmangudi Srinivasa Iyer.

After a successful career, the artist became a music professor in a music school in Chennai. He was later appointed as the dean of the School of Music and Fine Arts at the University of Delhi. He has two kids, Viji Krishnan Natarajan and Sriram Krishnan, with his wife Kamala Krishnan. Both his kids are also well-known violinists. T.N. also had a sister N. Rajam, who is a famous violin player in Hindusthani tradition.

Also Read | Nani & his son 'Junnu' welcome November with heart-warming smiles; see pics

Also Read | Pooja Hegde schools fans by giving lessons from the ocean, says 'we're all unique pebbles'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.