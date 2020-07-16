Exclusive | Vishal Mishra On Music Mafia Row: 'Only For Those With Unlimited Time, Not Me'

Singer Vishal Mishra is currently basking in the success of his latest track Kitthe. The track is touted to be a soulful heartbreak number and features real-life couple Vatsal Seth and Ishita Dutta. The singer recently got candid with Republicworld in an exclusive interview wherein he spoke on the nepotism debate and the existence of a music mafia in the music industry which was sparked by Sonu Nigam.

On this, the actor said, 'I will tell my honest feedback on this which is I have been too busy working to see that. My concentration has not gone to all these places. I think the people who have been commenting on this have unlimited amount of time to think about it but I don't have that much time. This conversation is amongst the people who have adequate knowledge about it.'

He added saying, 'What I can tell about myself is that I have come from a small place into this industry and I want all the people who follow me to believe what my father had said to me. He had told me that if you think that there is a fire in a room, it is best to ignore it. I think in these times if you concentrate on your own work and not get into all these debates, I think the world can be a better place. I have also announced recently that I will be working with a lot of new artists. I'm looking forward to creating new music and in such a scenario, I do not have time to think about whether there is nepotism prevailing in the industry.'

For the unversed, Sonu had hinted in a video that there also exists a 'music mafia' in the industry which does not let the budding and talented singers get an opportunity. He had revealed in a video that one should not be surprised if there is also a 'suicide' in the music industry as well. The Kal Ho Na Ho singer revealed this after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's demise.

Apart from Kitthe, Vishal's previous track, Aaj Bhi had also been well-received by the fans and had gone on to garner around 40 million views on YouTube. Speaking on that, the singer said, 'People have been very kind. It started with my song Nahi Lagda from the film Notebook. People have accepted all my songs which I have crooned in different ways. An artist always seeks understanding from its audience and then there are the listeners who are ready to understand your work. My track, Aaj Bhi was also in the number 1 spot in a countdown for like 3 months. I feel surreal and grateful for that.'

