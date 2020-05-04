What Irrfan Khan Taught Singer Vishal Mishra On Their First Meeting

Composer Vishal Mishal who worked with Irrfan Khan in Qarib Qarib Single (2017) says that there is nobody like the late actor. Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away in a Mumbai hospital on April 29, 2020, losing his battle with a rare form of cancer and more immediately, to a colon ailment. Irrfan, who was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018, is survived by his wife Sutapa and sons Babil and Ayan.

Vishal Mishra on Irrfan Khan

In an interview with a news agency, Vishal Mishra talked about his first meeting with Irrfan Khan. He said that when he met Irrfan for the first time he thought he would get intimidated by him, but he was wrong. Irrfan made him comfortable. Vishal said that the late actor is that person with whom you could talk about anything. The singer added that Irrfan Khan taught him that there is a beautiful balance between being scared and not being scared of your art. Vishal stated that there is nobody like him.

Vishal Mishra composed two songs in Qarib Qarib Single starring Irrfan Khan and Parvathy Thiruvothu in the lead roles. They were Khataam Kahani sung by Nooran sisters along with him and Jaane De sang Atif Aslam. Vishal is also known for his work in films like Kabir Singh, Race 3, Veere Di Weeding, Munna Michael and Saand Ki Aankh.

Official statement on Irrfan Khan’s passing away

“I trust, I have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heartfelt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”.

Irrfan Khan was buried at the Versova kabrastan in Mumbai at 3 pm on April 29, 2020, afternoon soon after the news of his passing away was announced. In presence, were his family, close relatives and friends. Everyone paid their final respects and mourned the loss of his passing away.

