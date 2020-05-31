211 singers including Asha Bhosle, Sonu Nigam sing 'one nation, one voice' for noble cause

Apart from the efforts on the field on a medical level, positivity and unity have been important factors in the battle against COVID-19. Despite facing a challenge with the rise in the number of cases, the country had displayed unity and solidarity by coming together in the initiatives to applaud and spread light led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The celebrities have also been coming together and sharing motivational music videos to boost the morale of the citizens.

In the latest gesture, termed as the ‘first time in history’, 211 singers of the Indian Singers Rights Association came together for Jayatu Jayatu Bharatam. Terming it the ‘largest anthem’, the singers called it a ‘melodious salutation’ to the ‘spirit of self-reliant India’, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recently announced Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign.

Starting with Asha Bhosle, many of the iconic singers of the country like SP Balasubrahmanyam, Sonu Nigam, Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik, Usha Uthup, Shaan, Hariharan, MG Sreekumar, Udit Narayan, Chitra, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Anuradha Paudwal, Suresh Wadkar, Nitin Mukesh, Kunal Ganjawala, Sudesh Bhosle, Sujatha, Pankaj Udhas, Talat Aziz, Anup Jalota and singers of various other languages, 18 in total, like Marathi, Gujarati, Malayalam, Tamil are seen together.

Visuals of the Indian flag, doctors and healthcare workers battling on the ground, and of Indians applauding the corona warriors and of PM Modi lighting the diya along with the country give goosebump-inducing tribute to the spirit of ‘One Nation, One Voice.’ Shankar Mahadevan, who has composed the energetic song, his son Siddharth, and lyricist of the song Prasoon Joshi also feature in the video. Apart from the spirit of unity and Indianness, the song also supports the PM CARES, the national relief fund for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch the video here

Earlier, many stars like Akshay Kumar had also come up with a similar song Muskurayega India to express confidence that country will be back to its feet in glory after the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, many have been personally contributing to the PM-CARES fund, some donating to the state relief funds and many personally arranging essentials to the needy.

