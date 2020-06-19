Sonu Nigam Makes Damning Revelations About 'music Mafia', Alludes To Salman Khan

Following Sushant Singh Rajput's unfortunate death by suicide on June 14, the outrage towards nepotism and the 'mafia culture' in the film industry has prompted many artists to speak up about their personal experiences through social media. In a candid video shared by Sonu Nigam, he has carefully uncovered the workings of the 'music mafia' that has been destroying the careers of young and aspiring singers, lyricists and composers in Bollywood. With a startling caption that read, "You might soon hear about Suicides in the Music Industry", the veteran singer has shed light on the dynamics of power in the decision to use the talents of singers.

Sonu Nigam recalled his own journey in Bollywood and spoke about how two music companies control the music scene in India today and he considered himself lucky to have escaped their politics. He shared how artists lose out on work because some actors call the shots on their movies and recommend against working with singers with whom they do not share a good equation. Without naming him, Sonu insinuated that Dabangg actor Salman Khan is also an integral cog in this unfair practice.

Recalling his days, Sonu said, "Mere saath mein aisa ho sakta hai ki mere gaane..main gaa raha hoon.. aur koi bol raha hai ki.. Wohi actor jiske.. jis actor ke upar aaj kal ungliyaan uth rahi hain .. wo actor bol raha hai ki isko mat gavao! Aur usne ye Arijit Singh ke saath bhi kar rakha hai. Toh ye kya hai? How can you use your power like that?"

He further revealed the workings of the industry by giving examples from his own account. The singer also went on to warn the 'business runners' that if they don’t put a stop on this, they might soon hear of suicides in the music industry as well.

He said, "Mere kitne gaane maine gaa rakhe hai jo dub ho chuke hain.. matlab bolte huwe bhi mujhe embarrassing lagta hai.. this is humiliating, isn't it? Because I don't ask for work. Main toh nahin kaha ki mujhe bulao gaane ke liye. Mujhe bula ke. Mujhse gaana gava ke. Phir mere gaane dub karte ho. This is like...!! (laughs).. Aap mujhe bulate ho. Mujhse gaana gavate ho. Phir mera gaana dub kar dete ho. This is funny as hell. Especially because I've been working since 1991 in Bombay and since '89 in the music industry. Mere saath mein aisa kar sakte ho toh chhote bacchon ke saath kya kar rahe hoge aap log? Thoda sa easy ho jao yaar."

