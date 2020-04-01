When Sonakshi Sinha And Badshah Collaborated To Churn Out Groovy Songs

Sonakshi Sinha made her debut in Bollywood with Salman Khan starrer Dabangg in 2010. Since then, the Noor actor has come a long way and established herself as one of the top actors in the Hindi film industry. She has delivered many memorable films including Rowdy Rathore, Son of Sardaar, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty and Mission Mangal.

The actor even received critical acclaim for her role in the Vikramaditya Motwane directorial Lootera. Apart from her acting skills, the actor is known for amazing singing skills. Sonakshi Sinha has sung several songs with rapper Badshah for her films and they were loved by her fans. Read further to know more about these groovy songs of Sonakshi with Badshah.

Koka

One of the super hit songs of Sonakshi with Badshah is Koka from the film Khandaani Shafakhana. The song was an instant hit among fans but the movie failed to set the cash registers ringing. Set in a palace, the two-minute fifty-three-second song also features Varun Sharma. The song has been sung by Jasbir Jassi, Badshah, and Dhvani Bhanushali and penned by Tanishk Bagchi and Mellow D.

Move Your Lakk

Sonakshi Sinha teamed up with well-known singers Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah for this party anthem which was a part of her 2017 released film, Noor. Sonakshi played the character of a journalist in the film ‘Noor’, which is based on Pakistani author Saba Imtiaz’s novel ‘Karachi, You’re Killing Me!’. The film also had Kanan Gill, Shibani Dandekar and Purab Kohli in pivotal roles.

Saans Toh Le Le

The entertaining rap Saans Toh Le Le is from Sonakshi Sinha starrer Khandaani Shafakhaana. The song is rendered by Badshah & Rico, with music and rap by Badshah himself. The video song is a sort of introductory song which sheds light on the character essayed by Sonakshi. Badshah, on the other hand, in his acting debut, appears to be playing himself, a popular rap artist.

