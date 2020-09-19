Lucky Ali's Birthday: Did You Know Ali Went Against His Father's Will To Become A Singer

Singer Lucky Ali is known for his unique voice and soulful music tracks. He was born as the second of the eight children of Bollywood actor Mehmood Ali and Mahelaka, who was the sister of Indian actress Meena Kumari. Lucky Ali's career in Bollywood began with the song Nasha Nasha from the film Dushman Duniya Ka. However, many fans are not aware of the fact that Lucky Ali started singing against his father's will.

Fact about Lucky Ali's music career

Today, September 19, 2020, is the 62nd birthday of famous singer Lucky Ali. In a throwback interview with News Track Live, the singer himself has said that he is that kind of a person who 'lives on his own free will'. His parents wanted him to study, but he failed in the seventh class. He said his father wanted him to do acting, but he adopted music. Moreover. he was even sent to the boarding school in Mussoorie for further studies, but he had the craze of joining the army in the back of his mind. He even revealed that he used to bunk classes and was the first child to fail in his school history. In the same interview, he even told that he sold carpets on his farm and fed the sheep.

On the work front

Lucky Ali marked his debut in the Hindi film industry with the song Nasha Nasha from his father Mehmood's film, Dushman Duniya Ka. After that, he went on to sing two memorable songs, Ek Pal Ka Jeena and Na Tum Jaano Na Hum for the Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel starrer Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai. Throughout his illustrious career as a singer, he has worked with some of the most iconic music composers including A.R Rahman, Vishal Bhardwaj, Vishal-Shekhar, and Prashant Pillai. Apart from this, Lucky Ali has also starred in multiple Bollywood films such as Yeh Hain Zindagi, Hamare Tumhare, and Trikaal.

