Video Of Lucky Ali Crooning 'O Sanam' Makes Netizens Go Down Memory Lane, Celebs Awestruck

After the advent of television in India, pop music enjoyed a massive following in the ‘90s. One artist who was hugely popular during this era had been Lucky Ali, who also went on to croon chartbusters in films later on. The singer, who has largely remained out of the spotlight, more so in recent years, sent netizens and celebrities into nostalgia mode with a video where he can be seen crooning O Sanam.

Lucky Ali’s O Sanam goes viral

O Sanam had been one of Lucky Ali’s most popular songs from his debut album Sunoh in 1996. In the latest video, shot in black and white, the 62-year-old, with a grey beard and a cap, is seen strumming the guitar as he crooned the song, much slower and even taking pauses in between.

Lucky Ali’s performance was from a live session and uploaded by a person named Saad Khan on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. Titled 'Lucky Ali - O Sanam(2020 Unplugged Live)' on YouTube, the video was of 2 minutes and 37 seconds.

Lucky Ali also uploaded a shorter version of it on Instagram and interestingly termed as ‘new music’ in one of the hashtags.

Netizens went back in time, refreshing their fond memories of Lucky Ali and his songs. Some boasted about being ‘90s kid’ and others remembered their childhood.

Even celebrities were awestruck. Rahul Dev, Karanvir Bohra, Anjana Sukhani, Swastika Mukherjee, Satyajeet Dubey were mesmerised by it. They praised it with words like ‘wow’, ‘sukoon’ and more to hail the ‘gifted man.’

Childhood. Childhood. Childhood.

May you stay well and may that smile stay, Inshallah 🙏🏼 #luckyali. Your fan forever ❤️❤️ https://t.co/3SCvuxB3JT — Swastika Mukherjee (@swastika24) November 13, 2020

Wow wow wow.... Good ol'days #luckyali we love you ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/4dhrrqPbvS — Karanvir Bohra (@KVBohra) November 13, 2020

Gifted man .. strummin from his heart ... feel u my friend #LuckyAli ...

Happy Deepavali 🙂pic.twitter.com/4L8QXrlOqC — Rahul Dev (@RahulDevRising) November 13, 2020

Lucky had also composed the music for O Sanam. Here is the original version.

Dekha Hai Aise Bhi, Gori Teri Aankhen were some of the other hits from his albums.

In films, Na Tum Jaano Na Hum and Ek Pal Ka Jeena from Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai enjoy a cult following. He also acted in films like Sur-The Melody of Life, which had numerous popular songs as well. In recent years, Safarnama from AR Rahman’s Tamasha album had been a popular Lucky Ali track.

