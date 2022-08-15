Last Updated:

Watch: On Independence Day, Shankar Mahadevan Sings 'Ae Watan' At Times Square In New York

On Independence Day, Singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan sang 'Ae Watan' at Times Square in New York where the National Flag will shortly be hoisted.

Independence Day

On the occasion of India's 76th Independence Day, celebrations are taking place across the country. Meanwhile. the Independence Day fervour reached the United States with singer and music composer Shankar Mahadevan singing Ae Watan at Times Square in New York where the national flag will shortly be hoisted. 

Shankar Mahadevan sings Ae Watan at Times Square

On August 15, 2022, news agency ANI shared a tweet which read, "USA: Singer & music composer Shankar Mahadevan sings 'Ae Watan' at Times Square in New York where the national flag will shortly be hoisted to mark the 76th #IndependenceDay of India". 

In the video, the singer-composer could be heard singing the popular patriotic song Ae Watan from the blockbuster film Raazi, starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles. Mahadevan was joined by a group of people, seemingly his fans, who were also crooning the song along with him. People, who were all dressed in colourful clothes, cheered for the artist and hoisted mini flags which they carried in their hands.

Pushpa music director Devi Prasad to hoist the Tricolour at Times Square

To mark 75 years of India's independence, Pushpa: The Rise music director Devi Sri Prasad who won critical appreciation for his creation, will hoist the tricolour at Times Square in New York. Devi Prasad took to his Twitter handle and informed the same as he wrote, "I am truly honoured 2 be invited as d GUEST OF HONOUR for d Ceremonial Lighting of EMPIRE STATE BUILDING in NEW YORK & INDIAN FLAG HOISTING at TIMES SQUARE on d eve of 75th INDEPENDENCE DAY of INDIA organised by d Federation Of Indian Associations (FIA) JAI HIND".

