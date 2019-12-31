Wedding Music To Play For Bride's Entry To Make Her Big Day Magical

Planning a wedding and executing it to perfection can be a challenging job. A wedding is one of the most important days in the life of many. Right from the location to the dresses, everything has to be perfect. While all the tangible things can be managed, what’s most difficult to perfect is the vibe. The easiest way to perfect the vibe is by the songs you choose. We have compiled a list of a song that matches the kind of bride you are. Check out the list here.

The traditional bride

Mangalayam

The soulful track from the movie Saathiya is great to get everyone in the feel. The perfect beat of drums and the beautiful aura that the music brings will surely uplift the mood of everyone. The song sung by KK, Shaan, Kunal Ganjawala and Srinivas is a perfect addition to your wedding day.

The romantic bride

Jogi (Female bride)

The female version of the song Jogi from the movie Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana is a soft and effortless number specially crafted for an elegant entry. Singer Aakanksha Sharma perfectly encapsulates then lyrics written by Arko, who has also given music to the track. Jogi is one of the most free-flowing songs that is sure to refresh the aura.

The blushing bride

Afreen Afreen

Afreen Afreen sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Momina Mustehsan is a classing wedding entry song. The song apart from being loved by many has a natural appeal to it, which captures the essence of the wedding. Despite being a cliché love song, the appeal of the melodious number ceases to fade away.

The fun-loving bride

Tune Maari Entriyaan

Tune Maari Entriyaan from the movie Gunday is the perfect song for a bride expecting to get whistles on her entry. the funky song is sung by Vishal Dadlani, KK, Neeti Mohan, Bappi Lahiri, while Irshad Kamil wrote the lyrics of the song whose music is composed by Sohail Sen. The super fun upbeat song will surely bring everyone to their feet as you dance your heart out to your groom.

The Sufi loving bride

O Re Piya

O Re Piya from the movie Aaja Nachle is sung by music maestro Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. Jaideep Sahni wrote the lyrics of the song, while Salim-Sulaiman composed music. The song is a perfect balance between traditional and modern form of music. The song feels commercialised and fits naturally in any and every wedding.

