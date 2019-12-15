Wedding Cakes: 4 Unique Ideas For Wedding Cake You Must Know

Wedding Cakes are always important for the bride, making them a top priority while planning a wedding. They are supposed to be special and thus there are many varieties of wedding cake. Here are the best wedding cakes out there that you need to know about if you are planning a wedding.

Best cakes for the occasion of a wedding

1. The Bark Cake

The bark cake is a beautifully designed cake. The cake is perfect for the occasion of a wedding, especially if the couple are nature lovers. The cake resembles the bark of a tree, and it is covered by green vines and leaves made from chocolate and cream. The texture of the cake gives it an authentic tree-like feel.

2. The Snow-covered Pine Cake

The snow-covered pine cake is one of the best options and will make for a perfect wedding cake. It is totally covered in white cream. The cake, on top of that, has pine-like textures. This cake is very similar to the bark cake. Here is a photo of the cake.

3. The Copper Cake

The copper cake is a three-tier cake and it is often used as a wedding cake in the post-millennial wedding functions. The cake has a metallic texture which is a very unique feature in a cake. It will add an element of glamour to the wedding and will excite the taste buds of the guests.

4. The Floral Cake

The Floral cake is a perfect cake for the brides who love flowers. The cake is made with several colours and is covered with chocolate flowers. It makes the cake look very beautiful, and the texture that this cake has is widely appreciated by food critics. Here is a photo of this unique, delicious cake.

