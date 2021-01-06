What Happened To Dr. Dre? Find Out More Details On The Rapper's Health

American rapper Dr. Dre recently suffered from a brain aneurysm. According to the reports by The Sun, he was rushed to the hospital on Jan 5, 2021, Monday. As mentioned in TMZ, Dr. Dre was taken to the Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and was immediately taken to the ICU. Sources close to TMZ told the portal that the rapper suffered the aneurysm on January 4, 2021, Sunday.

What happened to Dr. Dre?

The media reports also suggested that after getting him to the emergency room, Dr. Dre was stable and lucid within hours of his admission. However, the medical professionals at the Cedars Sinai Medical Center were still uncertain about his brain bleed. The doctors also ran multiple tests to find the cause of Dr. Dre’s brain aneurysm.

On Jan 6, Wednesday, Dr. Dre himself took to his Instagram handle and opened up about his suffering from a brain aneurysm. He shared a throwback picture of him sitting in a recording studio. The Instagram caption cleared out some air regarding Dr. Dre's health. Talking about his health, he said, "I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team".

He also revealed that he will be out of the hospital and get back home soon. Further in his note, Dr. Dre said, "Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars", the hospital where Dr. Dre's brain aneurysm has been treated. The rapper also thanked his family, friends and fans for wishing him to get well soon.

Dr. Dre's Instagram note read as:

Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes. I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!

In other Dr. Dre's news, the rapper and his wife Nicole Young had filed for a divorce. As mentioned in Vulture's report, Nicole Young has accused the rapper of abuse and infidelity. The former is also demanding $2 million a month for spousal support over the $5 million fees for legal support. The court hearing for their divorce was slated on Jan 6, Wednesday, however, seeing Dr. Dre's condition, the hearing might have to be postponed.

