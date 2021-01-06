Jimmy Fallon Enacts Harry Styles On 'The Tonight Show', Performs 'When Harry Met Phoebe'

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's relationship news came as a huge surprise for the world. A couple of hours after the news went viral, Jimmy Fallon enacted a skit on his show, The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, wherein he played the role of Harry Styles. His character mainly focused on Styles' love life.

Jimmy Fallon turns Harry Styles

The video that aired on Jan 4, Monday, showcases Jimmy Fallon dressed as Harry Styles, preparing to shoot the music video of his latest release, Treat People With Kindness. The three minutes long clip starts with the choreographer asking Jimmy Fallon as Harry Styles, "Harry, do you have any idea of what you want it to look like?". With immense enthusiasm and his British accent, he replies, "Yes. I want it to be full of colour - periwinkle blues, lavenders and rich marigolds. But then when we release the video, I want it to be in black and white".

Also Read | Jimmy Fallon & The Roots remix 'Saved By The Bell' theme song with the cast, Watch

In this skit, Jimmy Fallon is dressed up like Harry Styles in the music video of Treat People With Kindness. Further in the video, the choreographer asks Fallon aka Harry that the outfit he is wearing isn't the outfit for the music video. He says, "No, this is my walking-to-the-mailbox clothes. Here's a letter from me to you. It says, 'I love you'". Jimmy and his choreographer practice a short dance routine for the music video.

In the middle of their dance routine, Jimmy Fallon as Harry Styles Facetimes Pheobe, played by Chloe Fineman. The former asks her if she is interested in starring in his music video. He says, "Any interest in being in my new music video? We'll wear matching argyle sweaters, and at the end, you get to dip me". To which Chloe Fineman replies saying she is in. Later he asks Chloe Fineman if she liked his dance routine.

Also Read | 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' head writer quit the show due to jokes on Trump?

Also Read | Daily Ent Recap Dec 5: Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are dating & other important news

Jimmy Fallon also shared a glimpse of the skit on his social media. He took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "When Harry met Phoebe (@chloeiscrazy) for The Making Of #TPWK". Chloe Fineman also reshared Jimmy Fallon's Instagram post. Check out Jimmy Fallon's video.

Also Read | Are Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde dating? All you need to know about the rumoured couple

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.