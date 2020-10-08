What Happened To Eddie Van Halen And Valerie Bertinelli? Read Details

The news of Eddie Van Halen's death on October 6, 2020, sent shockwaves in the industry. His ex-wife Valerie Bertinelli took to her Instagram and penned a lengthy emotional note for the former. Fans of the duo often wonder what happened to Eddie Van Halen and Valerie Bertinelli. Here's everything that's reported about the duo's friendship, marriage, and separation.

A report by Nicki Swift stated that Eddie Van Halen and Valerie Bertinelli tied the knot in 1981 after a whirlwind eight-month courtship when the latter was just 20 years old. It all happened in 1980 when Valerie and her brothers went to a Van Halen concert where her brothers urged her to meet the guitarist, stated a Detroit Free Press report. After a decade, the duo welcomed their son, Wolf Van Halen in 1991.

However, things turned upside down between them when they decided to get separated in 2001. The same report by Nicki Swift mentioned that Eddie Van Halen and Valerie Bertinelli finalised their divorce in December 2007. A People report mentioned that even after their divorce, they managed to remain great friends and were successfully co-parenting their son Wolf. Interestingly, Van Halen also invited Valerie to his wedding ceremony with Janie Liszewski in 2009, added the report.

On October 6, guitar rock legend Eddie Van Halen breathed his last at the age of 65. Sharing the devastating news on social media, the late musician's son Wolf Van Halen tweeted, "I can't believe I'm having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning."

As soon as the news flared all over the internet, Valerie Bertinelli took to Instagram and posted a B&W portrait that featured Eddie Van Halen, their son and herself. "40 years ago my life changed forever when I met you. You gave me the one true light in my life, our son, Wolfgang. Through all your challenging treatments for lung cancer, you kept your gorgeous spirit and that impish grin.

I’m so grateful Wolfie and I were able to hold you in your last moments. I will see you in our next life my love", she wrote in her emotional note.

Valerie Bertinelli's last tribute to Van Halen

