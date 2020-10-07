Eddie Van Halen's Best Songs To Remember The Rockstar: Dance The Night Away, Jump, & More

Legendary rockstar Eddie Van Halen passed away after battling cancer. Born in the Netherlands, Eddie Van Halen was famous for his versatile music. The band also featured Alex Van Halen, David Lee Roth and Michael Anthony. In honour of Eddie Van Halen and his music, here are his top 10 songs that you must add to your playlist:

Eddie Van Halen's songs

1. Beautiful Girls

Beautiful Girls (Van Halen II, 1979) is considered to be one top best songs of Eddie Van Halen and his band. Billboard mentions that the song's riff and the boogie tune made this song a classic and proved many people wrong that Eddie Van Halen's music wasn't very diverse. This is also one of the most well-known songs by the band. Take a look:

2. Runnin' With the Devil (1978)

Runnin' With the Devil (Van Halen, 1978) was a great start to the band's career. The song was a super hit and managed to captivate its audiences when anyone heard it. Billboard added that the band's 'immortality was already ensured' via this song. Take a look at the music video:

3. Jamie’s Crying (1978)

Jamie’s Crying was a song about a girl who regretted her one-night stand with a 'bum'. This funky song was loved by fans, who labelled the band to be 'funky'. It also went one to become the band's biggest hit in the year 1978. Take a look

4. Unchained (1981)

Unchained starts off with a guitar solo that was loved by fans. The New York Times further added that 'Van Halen uncorks a solo that starts with divebombing single notes, then romps contrapuntally across the song’s pulse." This is what made the song legendary. Take a look at the music video:

5. So This Is Love? (1981)

So This Is Love? was another great classic by Van Helen. The chords and solos in this song were considered to be the best. Many rockstars took inspiration from this song. Take a look at the music video:

6. Jump (1984)

Jump was one song of the band that didn't fit into any criteria or label. As mentioned by the New York Times, Van 'bursts in with a shredding guitar solo' which proved that he could just do anything he wanted and it would sound legendary. Take a look at the music video:

7. Dance the Night Away (1979)

Dance the Night Away became Van Halen's first top 20 U.S. hit. The song was so famous that many fans only knew this classic of the band for a long time. This song was inspired by Fleetwood Mac's "Go Your Own Way". Take a look:

8. Hot for Teacher (1984)

Hot for Teacher, a rebellious kind of song, was from the band's sixth studio album. The song became such a hit that it was named the 36th best hard rock song of all time by VH1. Take a look:

9. Tattoo (2012)

Tattoo was from the band's last album. The song was Van Halen's first single to chart on the American Billboard Hot 100 in 17 years and became a huge hit. Take a look:

10. She's the Woman (2012)

She's the Woman from the album A Different Kind of Truth was also a legendary song. The demo for this song was written in 1976. Take a look:

Promo Pic Credit: Eddie Van Halen's Instagram

