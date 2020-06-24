What Is Global Beatles Day? What Is Its Significance And How To Celebrate It?

Every single year, the Global Beatles day celebration is held on June 25. This special day is meant to celebrate the Beatles and their massive impact on the music industry and pop culture. Music lovers all around the world enthusiastically play Beatles songs on this day and special Beatles concerts are held in every major city.

What is Global Beatles day?

The Global Beatles day started as a special event to pay tribute to the Beatles, one of the most influential bands of all time. On this day, people honour the Beatles for their contribution to music. Beatles fans also celebrate the themes of the Beatles' music, which are peace, positivity, and enthusiasm.

Global Beatles day significance

In 1962, Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Ringo Starr, and George Harrison performed their first song as the four Beatles. In 1964, the Beatles performed their first live concert in the United States at Washington (D.C.) Coliseum, The date of Global Beatles day, June 25, marks the event when the Beatles performed All You Need Is Love as part of the Our World satellite broadcast. This single performance that was held in 1967 was viewed by over 350 million people all across the globe.

How to celebrate Global Beatles day 2020?

Usually, music lovers celebrate Global Beatles day by listening to the Beatles albums. People also hold special Beatles parties and dance to popular songs created by the band. Moreover, many cities also have special Beatles tribute concerts. These concerts feature a four-member band that try to recreate the feel of the Beatles and their iconic and memorable concerts.

Other than going to concerts and holding Beatles parties, some fans also go to special locations that are historically associated with the Beatles. Abbey Road Studios in London is one of the most popular Beatles locations that is constantly visited by fans. London’s 3 Savile Row is another popular location as it was the location of their final live performance.

There is The Beatles Story museum in Liverpool that is a must-visit for major Beatles fans. In New York City, fans can stop by Strawberry Fields, a location dedicated to the memory of John Lennon. Fans can also visit Penny Lane, the childhood home of Beatles band members.

