What is the Hindi word for mask? Big B exults after finding, poses with Gulabo Sitabo one

With the COVID-19 pandemic, numerous elements have become a part of our daily lives. One of them has been the mask that is almost playing the role of a ‘life-saver’ amid the spread of the virus. Its importance can also be understood by the fact that authorities in various parts of the world have made the use of masks compulsory and even punishing those who flout the order.

However, a fact to be noticed is that even Hindi media reports have been using the word ‘mask’ instead of its equivalent word. While ‘mukhauta’ is one translation of ‘mask’, that is more for a full-face mask, used for artistic purposes rather than medical.

Now, Amitabh Bachchan finally has found the Hindi word for ‘mask’ that Hindi-speaking persons can use, or maybe not prefer to use. The actor took to Instagram to exult over the finding of its ‘anuvad’ (translation), from his ‘Ef’ (extended family, referring to fans) after a ‘lot of hard work’ by them.

Posing with a mask of his latest release Gulabo Sitabo, the veteran revealed that the right translation was ‘nasikamukhsanrakshak keetaanurodhak vayuchanak vastrdoriyuktpattika.’ People would rather prefer ‘mask’ itself rather than the word that somewhat means ‘virus protection cloth worn on nose, mouth’ but the revelation did bring a smile on his fans’ face, who lauded his ‘Ef’ for the invention.

Here's the post

This is not the first time that the Piku star has come up with a Hindi word for an everyday used English word. He had called ‘selfie’- ‘व्यतिगत दूरभाषित यंत्र से हस्त उत्पादित स्व चित्र’ before.

T 3599 - .. at times it is worth the while to look into the mirror .. a selfie of the self ..



व्यतिगत दूरभाषित यंत्र से हस्त उत्पादित स्व चित्र



वदय सह उसच : pic.twitter.com/0VzRVX3w9B — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 2, 2020

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan is currently riding high on the critical acclaim for his role in Gulabo Sitabo. The Shoojit Sircar directorial that also stars Ayushmann Khurrana, saw him in the role of a elderly man from Lucknow. Celebrities had hailed the movie, that released on Amazon Prime, and the performances of the leads.

