What Is A Crying Obsidian In Minecraft? What Do They Do? Know All About Them

Minecraft which has been developed by Mojang Studios has gained a lot of love. It is set in the world of a Sandbox which is the reason it is called the Sandbox video game. The game was officially launched in November 2011 but it still remains one of the favourites games for several players. The game has earned several awards especially the BAFTA Games Award for Best Family and Social Game. Many people belonging to the gaming community of Minecraft have been wanting to know what is a Crying Obsidian in Minecraft and what does Crying Obsidian do? If you are wondering the same, do not worry, here is all we know about them.

Also Read | How Many Chapters Are There In The Last Of Us 2? How Long Is It?

What is a Crying Obsidian in Minecraft?

Crying obsidian is a decorative block that is used to create respawn anchors. They appear like purple blocks and these blocks produce purple dripping particles as if it is "crying". This block can be added to the game through modes, however, these blocks will not appear in multiplayer worlds unless the multiplayer server has the same mode installed.

Also Read | All Punch cards in Fortnite Season 3; Here's an extensive list and how to get them

How to get Crying obsidian in Minecraft?

A player can only obtain these Crying Obsidians by trading Piglin, Ruined Portals, and Bastion remnants. It is said that Piglins have a 9 per cent possibility to give the player 1 to 3 crying obsidian when you give a gold ingot.

Also Read | 'The Last Of Us 2' SPOILERS: Does Ellie die in the action-adventure game?

What does Crying Obsidian do in Minecraft video game?

This purple block is a rare, hard block that is created when water is placed on a Lava source block. The Crying obsidian can only be mined using a diamond or Netherite pickaxe and they usually take a slightly shorter period of time to mine than any regular obsidian. Crying Obsidian use is to create portals into The Nether. Crying obsidian always releases purple particles, which lights up a small area. The crying obsidian is a new block that will be introduced in the Nether Update. One more thing about Crying obsidian is that they actually emit light, unlike regular the obsidian.

Also Read | 'The Last Of Us 2' SPOILERS: Does Tommy die in the action-adventure game?

Also Read | Fortnite season 3 Bosses: Who are they and where are they located?