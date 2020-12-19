When Did Neha Kakkar Get Married? See Relationship Timeline Of Neha-Rohanpreet

Singer Neha Kakkar has been making headlines because of her fairytale wedding with Rohanpreet Singh. Their wedding photos have taken the internet by storm and created a buzz among the fans. However, it left some fans wondering when did Neha Kakkar get married. Here's a relationship timeline of Neha and her husband Rohanpreet Singh. From how they met to their grand wedding ceremony, read ahead to know all the details.

Neha Kakkar's relationship timeline

Neha-Rohanpreet met on the sets of Nehu Da Vyah

According to the Hindustan Times, the duo first met on the sets of Nehu Da Vyah, their first music video together. Speaking about his experience, Rohanpreet revealed that they met for the very first time because of the music video. He didn't realise that Neha's song lyrics would come true one day.

It did not take long for Neha to realise that Rohanpreet is 'the one'. The report stated that Neha was attracted to his good looks and polite behaviour. She also revealed her first impression of him. Neha stated that Rohanpreet was good to everyone on the set and 'undeniably the cutest boy' she had ever come across. She also revealed that the attraction between the two was quite strong and she knew from those initial moments that he was the one for her.

Neha makes it official on Instagram

The singer took to Instagram to announce her official relationship with Rohanpreet. In the post, Neha was seen embracing Rohanpreet as they both posed for a picture. The duo opted for an all-black attire while Rohanpreet's cardigan had few colourful stripes. Neha's caption gave it all away as it read, "You're Mine @rohanpreetsingh #NehuPreet" This post grabbed everyone's attention and several fans congratulated the duo. Neha Kakkar's husband too posted a similar picture and captioned it, "Meet My Zindagi"

Fans wonder 'gaana ya invitation'

Neha Kakkar's wedding rumours intensified after she teased fans with several videos and photos of indicating about her marriage. In one of her previous Instagram posts, the singer shared the first look poster of her music video Neha da Vyah that also featured Neha Kakkar's husband Rohanpreet. This left most of her fans confused as they commented 'gaana ya invitation'

When did Neha Kakkar get married?

After creating quite a buzz on social media, Neha Kakkar's wedding took place on October 24, 2020. She tied the knot with Rohanpreet Singh at a Gurudwara. The duo gave fans major couple goals and pictures of their wedding stormed the internet. The couple decided to twin on their wedding day as they both opted for a light pink outfit. Neha revealed that the outfit was gifted by Sabyasachi and thanked the designer for the same. Take a look at some of Neha Kakkar's Instagram posts below.

Who is Rohanpreet Singh?

According to DNA India, Rohanpreet made his debut as a singer in Bang Gang in the year 2017. He also featured in the singing reality show Rising Star 2. Prior to that, Rohanpreet participated in the show Saregama Lil Champs and secured the first runners-up position in the reality show.

