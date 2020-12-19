Neha Kakkar's airport appearance makes netizens doubt 'pregnancy'; brother & celebs wish

Neha Kakkar once again excited her fans, but with doubts, as she seemed to hint at her pregnancy on Friday. There were congratulatory messages for the singer and the news seemed to be confirmed by her husband Rohanpreet Singh, and brother Tony Kakkar. However, the couple’s airport appearance once again made fans doubt if a baby was really on the way for them.

Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh to welcome first child?

Neha Kakkar’s photograph where she held what seemed to be a baby bump went viral on social media on Friday. While Rohanpreet also seemed to hint at it by writing that she needed to take care of herself more. Neha’s brother Tony Kakkar, who she has collaborated for various tracks as a singer and music composer, also expressed his excitement, by replying that he was going to become an uncle.

At the same time, congratulatory wishes poured in from the celebrities of the film industry like Kapil Sharma, Urvashi Rautela, Rochak Kohli, Jay Bhanushali, among others.

Moments after sharing their picture, Neha and Rohanpreet were also clicked on their way to the Mumbai airport. The Dilbar singer seemed to be hiding her stomach, as the paparazzi chased them for pictures and videos.

Numerous netizens felt that she was not pregnant, and that no baby bump was visible.

Neha's previous gimmick

Even after the first picture, some had felt that this could be another promotional stunt. Previously, Neha Kakkar’s ‘wedding’ with Aditya Narayan was played up in a big way on a TV show, before it turned out to be a gimmick.

