Neha Kakkar Shares The 'funniest Yet Cutest' BTS Video From The Sets Of Indian Idol 12

On Thursday, December 17, singer Neha Kakkar, took to Instagram, to share the funniest video captured on the sets of the singing reality television show, Indian Idol 12. The video showcases the mishaps that happened behind-the-scenes while filming the promo video of the show. The clip has made many of her followers burst out in laughter. Here’s taking a look at it:

Neha Kakkar’s funny video

The video shared by Neha begins with all the three judges of Indian Idol 12 walking towards the stage of the show in style. However, the twist comes when Vishal Dadlani, instead of walking begins to hop in a funny manner, making Neha lose her calm. After watching him walk hilariously, Neha immediately begins to laugh uncontrollably.

In another scene, when the trio is making another attempt to film their stylish promo, Himesh Reshammiya, by mistake hits Neha’s arm, as he walks ahead. As soon as the singer realises that Neha must be hurt, he turns around only to see a laughing Neha, which makes the rest of them giggle too. While sharing the video, Neha expressed that this clip is ‘funny yet cute’, according to her. Check out the video shared by her here:

Indian Idol 12 has already begun airing on Sony Entertainment television. This weekend, the viewers of the show will get to witness the top 15 contestants of the show. The grand premiere episode of Indian Idol 2020 will air on Saturday, December 19. The funny BTS videos shared by Neha were captured while filming the promo of the grand premiere episode.

Indian Idol 12’s audition process began from July 25, 2020, and the entire procedure was held virtually. All the contestants were made to record their singing videos and upload them on the official webpage while registering. But the final audition round of the show was shot in the studio. Just like the previous season, Aditya Narayan will host the show. Stay tuned for further updates about Indian Idol season 12.

