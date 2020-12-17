When Harry Styles Mocked Donald Trump's Election 'fraud' Claims While Teasing Kid Harpoon

Harry Styles was seen mocking US President Donald Trump's election 'fraud' claims while indulging in a playful banter on Instagram with his frequent collaborator and producer, Kid Harpoon. Harpoon, being the sport that he is, played along in the comments section as he too began mocking Donald Trump's election fraud claims as he responded to his collaboration partner's remark. Their celebrity manager, Jeffrey Azoff also joined in on the banter sometime later. Azoff received a response from Harpoon as well, with a comment that poked fun at the election 'fraud' claims.

How It Started:

It so happened that Kid Harpoon, quite recently, was named the 'Songwriter Of The Year' by the UK-based music trade news publication house, Music Week. Shortly after which, Harpoon shared his most recent accomplishments with his followers on Instagram. All was well in the beginning as the musician became a witness to an outpouring of love, adoration and respect from all across the globe, until Styles took to the comments section. The comment that Harry Styles left can be found below.

The comment:

As one can see, the above comment by Harry Styles, bears resemblance to the claims made by Donald Trump at the time of the 2020 elections. Harpoon was quick to join Styles and one more colleague on his comments section and was seen playing along with the comments that can be found below. The same can also be viewed on Harpoon's Instagram account.

The response:

His online conversation between Azoff and Harpoon:

About Donald Trump Election Fraud Claims:

To give some context, Trump was challenging the legitimacy of the vote count that was posted at the end of the 2020 US Elections a little over a month ago. At one point, ahead of the officials calling the election, Trump was even seen claiming that the vote counts are already in the billionaire business magnate's favour and he has won the said election "by a huge margin". Later on, Trump's legal team went on to claim that fraudulent election practices have ensued in states like Michigan and Pennsylvania. Those claims were, eventually, rendered baseless and were abolished on the grounds of lack of evidence. One can find the many tweets that the president posted at the time when the election was in its final stages below:-

I WON THE ELECTION! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2020

This was a rigged election. No Republican Poll Watchers allowed, voting machine “glitches” all over the place (meaning they got caught cheating!), voting after election ended, and so much more! https://t.co/YDh7A7wxLW — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2020

WATCH FOR MASSIVE BALLOT COUNTING ABUSE AND, JUST LIKE THE EARLY VACCINE, REMEMBER I TOLD YOU SO! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 10, 2020

...AND I WON THE ELECTION. VOTER FRAUD ALL OVER THE COUNTRY! https://t.co/9coP3R44UQ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2020

I WON THE ELECTION IN A LANDSLIDE, but remember, I only think in terms of legal votes, not all of the fake voters and fraud that miraculously floated in from everywhere! What a disgrace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2020

