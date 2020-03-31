When Taylor Swift Swept Her Fans Off Their Feet With Her Benevolent Acts

Taylor Swift is known for her charming nature and her love for her fans. Earlier also, the pop-star has generously sent gifts and paid surprise visits to some of her fans. Therefore, we have listed instances when Swift has surprised them with memorable interactions and gifts.

Times when Taylor Swift surprised her fans

1. A hand of help to COVID-19 victims

Keeping an eye on her fan’s social media accounts, the 10-time Grammy Award winner noticed some of them suffering due to lack of money. She reached out to them in an utterly surprising way. Among many, Samantha Jacobson and Holly Turner revealed how Taylor Swift sent them a private message asking the best way to pay her $3000. They also posted a screenshot of the notification that showed she received money from the singer’s end.

i made a post on tumblr about how i was scared i wouldn't be able to stay living in NYC because of what corona has done to the music industry. @taylorswift13 literally single-handedly saved my ability to stay here. i cannot even believe my eyes right now pic.twitter.com/3hAxkSVvGo — holly turner (@ittybittyholly) March 25, 2020

2. Taylor Swift visited a fan at a hospital

Taylor Swift paid a visit to a seven-year-old fan, Jordan Nickerson in a hospital. The little boy was admitted to a hospital as he was fighting a rare genetic disorder. After Swift met him, the duo spent a gala time playing air hockey, dancing around. They looked immensely elated.

3. Birthday gift to a fan

During an interview on the lake in Central Park, Taylor Swift witnessed a group of fans coming towards them. Rather than shooing them away, she greeted them politely and chatted. She also found out than one of the fans in the group was about to celebrate her birthday with peers at Chipotle. So, Swift did not think twice and got her purse to give the birthday girl 90 bucks for celebration.

In New York City celebrating my friend's birthday, we went for a boat ride and we found Taylor swift pic.twitter.com/Kvn8UhkvLH — Alex Garcia (@Acoustic_Garcia) July 24, 2014

