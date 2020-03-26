Is Marriage Next On The Cards For Rumoured Couple Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn?

Everyone is beaten up by the news of the COVID-19 pandemic, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn might be busy planning the next step of their rumoured relationship. In an exclusive interview with an international daily, an insider to Taylor and Joe's relationship revealed quite a few interesting tidbits about the Bad Blood singer and her alleged boyfriend. Going by reports, it seems that marriage might be on the cards for these two lovebirds of Hollywood.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn to get married soon?

In the exclusive interview, an insider to Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's relationship reportedly revealed that the latter is an important part of Taylor's life. The love between Taylor and Joe is unique and apparently, Joe understands the nuances of a relationship with someone as popular as Taylor. He also reportedly gets along with Taylor Swift's family pretty well.

Further in the interview, the insider reportedly revealed that marriage is definitely on the cards for Taylor and Joe. They have apparently even talked about marrying each other somewhere down the line and having a family. The insider also reportedly added that the relationship with Joe Alwyn is very much different from former Taylor Swift's relationships.

The Blank Space singer has been allegedly dating this British actor for quite some time now, probably 2017. However, both have kept mum about it. Although they were snapped many a time walking out of red carpet events together or going for a casual stroll. Joe Alwyn also appeared in two brief scenes in Taylor Swift's documentary on Netflix, Miss Americana. Not only that, but Taylor has also spoken about him in it saying Joe's presence in her life gives her a "wonderful, normal, balanced kind of life".

