Taylor Swift Reacts Positively To Kamala Harris Nomination, Gets A Special Request

Taylor Swift is keeping in touch with her massive fan following on social media and she often posts her opinions about recent news and current events. The popular singer recently shared her reaction to Senator Kamala Harris' 2020 Democratic ticket. After posting her reaction, Taylor Swift received an unusual and unexpected special offer on her Twitter page.

Taylor Swift receives an unexpected offer after she reacts to Harris' 2020 nomination

Also Read | Will Smith Settles Lawsuit Over Serena Williams' Father's Biopic 'King Richard'

After Kamala Harris revealed that she was the Democratic Nominee for Vice-President, Taylor Swift took to social media to share her reaction with her fans. Taylor Swift simply wrote a single word in her reaction, "YES," in all caps.

The popular singer has always been open about Democratic leanings and she even openly showed off her disdain for the current President of the United States. So fans were not surprised by Taylor Swift's reaction to Kamala Harris' 2020 Democratic nomination for Vice-President.

Also Read | Cara Delevingne Quiz: Test Your Luck If You Are A True Fan Of The Diva

It is likely that Taylor Swift also support Joe Biden for his 2020 presidential bid, however, the singer has not officially endorsed him on her social media page. After Taylor Swift posted her reaction to Kamala Harris' nomination, the popular singer received a special offer from Jon Favreau. For those unaware, Jon Favreau was the Director of Speechwriting for former POTUS Barack Obama.

Jon Favreau now hosts the progressive political podcast Pod Save America. Responding to Taylor Swift's tweet, Jon Favreau (not related to filmmaker with the same name) asked the popular singer to feature on his podcast as a guest. Cooking star Gaby Dalkin also requested Emily Favreau to moderate the podcast if Taylor Swift featured on it. Below is Jon's special offer for Tylor after she endorsed Kamala Harris.

Also Read | Where Was Away And Back Filmed? Filming Locations Of The Jason Lee & Minka Kelly Starrer

But you have to have @emilyfavreau moderate — Gaby Dalkin (@WhatsGabyCookin) August 11, 2020

Taylor Swift has never featured on Pod Save America before. However, she has always been an outspoken critic of the current President Donald Trump. She is also a Democrat and has said so numerous times on social media and interviews. Back in May of 2020, Taylor Swift even called out Donald Trump for his racist and insensitive remarks during the Gorge Floyd protests in America.

Also Read | Check Out Cara Delevingne's Net Worth After Becoming UK's Highest-paid Model; Details Here

[Promo from Taylor Swift Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.