BTS' Jungkook's Link-ups And A Close Look At His Dating History; Read Here

Jungkook is a South Korean singer and a part of the world-famous boy band 'BTS' who shot to fame for their unmatched musical releases. The members of the boy band have received enormous amounts of love and recognition from their fans from all over the world ever since. The K-pop sensation Jungkook’s dating history and rumours about his new love interests have always seemed to be making rounds. Here is a closer look at Jungkook’s dating life.

Does Jungkook have a girlfriend in 2020?

Although dating rumours of 'BTS' Jungkook are always around, the most recent star that the singer has been romantically linked with this year is Lisa from ‘Blackpink,’ another famous K-pop band. They were reportedly spotted hanging out with each other a few times, which sparked rumours of a possible romance between them. The young stars are at a good professional stature and their fandoms seem to be very invested in their idols.

Jungkook's dating history

Jungkook has been linked to multiple other stars in the past. One of them being Ko Seohyun a trainee of ‘Cube Entertainment,’ who was allegedly spotted in a picture with 'BTS' Jungkook. However, the 'BTS' singer later clarified that it was just a rumour and that Jungkoook and Seohyun were not romantically involved. He was also linked to another South Korean singer and actor Chaeyeoni from ‘DIA’ in the past.

Is Jungkook married?

'BTS' Jungkook has always had a lot of rumours surrounding the romantic aspect of his life, but the famous singer seems to stick to his unmarried status. There have been various other stars that Jungkook has been rumoured to be linked with such as Jung Yein from the group ‘Lovelyz,’ and Min Jisoo, who is also known as ‘Mochi.’ Various celebrities get romantically linked to the 'BTS' singer almost all the time. However, there has been no real confirmation from the star about these link-ups even though such rumours continue to surface about Jungkook now and then.

Jungkook has been in the radar of rumours of romantic relationships for a while. The star’s fame has brought in massive numbers of fans who have shown a keen interest in his potential romantic relationships. Due to which, the tiniest of occurrences have been turned into possibilities and rumours about his dating life. The star has a huge fandom that has only grown since his boy band ‘BTS’ gained worldwide recognition and his fans never fail to show him the love and appreciation they have for him.

DISCLAIMER | The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports from K-pop fandom

