BBMAs 2020: BTS' Performance On 'Dynamite' With Live Band 'blew Fans Away'; Watch

On October 14, the Billboard Music Awards 2020 ceremony was held virtually. In the event, K-pop band BTS performed a stripped-down version of Dynamite. The septet members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook dressed in red. For the unwind version of the song, with the help of a live band, they took the crowd by storm with a touch of jazz and blues to the peppy song.

Later, they revealed that the performance took place at the Incheon Airport - Terminal 2. The performance video gave a glimpse of the famous structure of the airport at the end of the song. Fans were quick to share the clip on the internet and also extended support to the group. Scroll down to watch BTS' performance on Dynamite at Billboard Music Awards 2020.

BTS blew fans away with their "Dynamite" performance at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards. #BillboardNews pic.twitter.com/F46WLB7xFy — billboard (@billboard) October 15, 2020

BTS in BBMAs 2020

Bangtan Sonyeondan aka BTS has received nominations in the categories such as Top Duo of Group artists followed by the Top Social Artist category. Interestingly, the K-pop band bagged Top Social Artist for the fourth consecutive year. In their acceptance speech, J-Hope asserted, "Thank you ARMY for giving us this award four years in a row," while RM added, "We think this award is a living proof that no matter where we are, ARMY and BTS stay so close and connected as always". Later, Suga added, "It's a collaboration of our special connection," and V concluded, "Big thanks to you again ARMY and Billboard Music Awards".

Billboard Music Awards 2020: Winners list

The Billboard Music Awards took place on Wednesday evening with Kelly Clarkson as the host at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. On the other side, Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish led with the most nominations. Meanwhile, Eilish took home multiple awards including "Top Female Artist". Scroll down to take a look at the winners' list of Billboard Music Awards 2020.

Category Winner Top Artist Post Malone Top Hot 100 Songs "Old Town Road" Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus Top Male Artist Post Malone Top Female Artist Billie Eilish Billboard Chart Achievement Award Harry Styles Top Song Sales Artist Lizzo Top Social Artist BTS Top R&B Artist Khalid Top Country Artist Luke Combs Top Latin Artist Bad Bunny Top Christian Artist Lauren Daigle Top Billboard 200 Album Billie Eilish "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?"

