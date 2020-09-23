Why Does Kelly Clarkson Has An Eye Patch On Her Eye? Find Out

Kelly Clarkson fans have lately been excited as season 2 of The Kelly Clarkson Show premiered on September 21. Millions of fans tuned in to watch the recently released episodes of the talk show. However, they were left baffled when they saw their beloved talk show host sporting an eye patch. Fans promptly started speculating the reason behind this bizarre-looking eye patch. Read on to find out, “Why does Kelly Clarkson have an eye patch on her eye?”

Read | Khloe Kardashian has savage stepmom joke for fan who doesn't recognise her on Instagram

Why does Kelly Clarkson have an eye patch on her eye?

Fans first saw the 38-year-old musician and talk show host with an eye patch when The Kelly Clarkson Show’s season 2 promo was released on September 18. In the debut episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show season 2, the talk show host did address the fact she was wearing an eye patch.

However, she ended the discussion on a vague note and left the fans speculating. While addressing her Pirate-Esque eye patch, the 38-year-old star jokingly said, “Yes, I am in an eye patch. How much more Kelly can it get?” Soon, another promo clip surfaced in Kelly is seen apologising to actor Dennis Quaid, telling him: "usually I don't look like a pirate.” To this, the 66-year-old actor replied, “you are the most beautiful pirate I have ever seen.” Kelly blushingly replied “good answer.”

Read | Khloe Kardashian's social media captions that propagate strength and love; see posts

Here’s what happened to Kelly Clarkson’s eye?

Despite Kelly’s jokes about her appearance, her eye patch left many fans worried. Kelly Clarkson fans have been worried ever since the singer filed for a divorce from her husband of seven years Brandon Blackstock in June 2020. One fan commented on YouTube saying, "why is she wearing a patch? I hope her eye is alright.”While another added "I love Kelly. I wonder what's wrong with her eye.”

Source: The Kelly Clarkson Show (YouTube comments)

Read | Are Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson off for a vacay amidst linkup rumours?

Many fans on YouTube commented saying that Kelly Clarkson’s eye patch as a result of an eye infection. However, a video titled Kelly's eye-patch explained was uploaded on the official YouTube channel of The Kelly Clarkson Show, on Sept 23. While talking to her guest Kelly revealed that she had hurt her eye and had been deemed to wear the eye patch until it heals.

The singer offered no further explanation and proceeded with the interview. But, Kelly made recent appearances on NBC's Sunday Today and the Today show eye patch-free. Hence, it looks as though fans can expect to see the Because Of You singer without an eye patch now as her eye seems to have recovered from the injury.

Read | Khloe Kardashian faces backlash for giveaway post, fans post COVID death toll numbers

Kelly Clarkson’s Divorce: Singer opens up about her split

2020 brought sad news for Kelly Clarkson fans when news surfaced that she had filed for a divorce from her manager husband Brandon Blackstock. In a recent interview given to Sunday Today, Kelly revealed that it was no secret that her life has been a little bit of a dumpster. She expressed how difficult the past few months have been.

She admitted talking to her friends who had been through divorces and trying to heal and deal with things better. The singer said that she felt as though going through a divorce is one of the roughest experiences in a person’s life.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.