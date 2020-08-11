Are Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Off For A Vacay Amidst Linkup Rumours?

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson seems to be spending quite a lot of time together during this quarantine. The two were recently spotted jetting off for a getaway planned for Kylie Jenner’s birthday. Khloe and Tristan were seen boarding Kylie’s private jet along with their daughter True Thompson.

Khloe and Tristan off to a getaway with daughter True?

The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has led to a complete lockdown and several quarantine rules being placed in several parts of the world. Hence amidst this pandemic, reality star Khloe Kardashian and NBA player Tristan Thompson chose to quarantine together with their daughter True. Since this quarantine begun, the ex-couple have been seen spending quality time together.

But this quarantine has also led to rumours that Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian are back together. Another photo evidence has added fuel to these rumours. Kylie Jenner had decided to spend her birthday by going for a quick getaway with her family and close friends. Recently, pictures of the family boarding Kylie Jenner’s private plane went viral.

In these exclusive pictures clicked by The Shade Room, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were also spotted. The ex-couple were seen boarding the plane together. Along with the couple, their daughter True was also present to celebrate her aunt Kylie’s birthday.

These pictures of Khloe and Tristan are being considered as a confirmation of the two being back together. Take a look at these pictures of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson boarding Kylie Jenner’s private plane here.

Apart from these reconciliation rumours, it also said that Khloe and Tristan are also planning to have another baby. But recently the reconciliation rumours were put to rest by Khloe herself. Khloe Kardashian chose to shut down these rumours through her reps. In a short statement given to Daily Mail, the reality star denied these rumours and simply shut them all down by saying, “not true”.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s reconciliation comes as a shock to many since Tristan was caught cheating Khloe with Kylie Jenner’s ex-BFF Jordyn Woods. Soon, after this cheating scandal was confirmed by both Jordyn and Tristan, the two were shunned by the family. Jordyn Woods even moved out of Kylie’s house and Khloe Kardashian had broken up with Tristan.

Image Credit: The Shade Room Instagram

