Khloe Kardashian Has Savage Stepmom Joke For Fan Who Doesn't Recognise Her On Instagram

Khloe Kardashian's plastic surgery has grabbed a lot of attention online lately. A fan on Instagram also accused the Kardashian sister of looking "unrecognizable" in a recent picture. However, it seems Khloe is not one to take down hate as it is and replied back with a sassy comment. Here's what this is about.

Khloe Kardashian claps back at a mean fan on Instagram

On Khloe Kardashian's Instagram, the celeb posted a picture of herself with her daughter True. Adding a caption, she wrote, "Mommy’s baby FOREVA!!!". True was seen smiling at the camera dressed in a yellow dress while Khloe donned a black and white top and pouted. Take a look:

However, this is not what drew the attention of her fans. Many raised questions about Khloe Kardashian's new look. One fan seemed particularly savage asking "who is that on the right?". However, Khloe is not one to back down either. She replied, "Your new stepmother. Be nice or be grounded". Check it out:

Meanwhile, many celebs posted beautiful comments on the picture of the mother-daughter duo. Momager Kris Jenner wrote, "And Loveys babyðŸ’•ðŸ’•ðŸ’•" while Kim Kardashian wrote, "She’s getting so big I can’t take it". Take a look at the comments. here:

Khloe Kardashian seems to be troubled a lot with fans commenting on how much she changed her looks. A fan on twitter shared a thread comparing two pictures of Khloe and pointing out how one was massively edited. The original picture seemed to be a screenshot from KUWTK. Twitterati could not believe how different she looks in her edited photos and in real life.

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian also grabbed headlines with reconciliation rumours with Tristan Thompson. He is True's father and former beau of the Kardashian sister. The rumours were further fueled when Tristan sold his LA home near Khloe's place. Rumours also claimed that the couple went on vacation amid the patch up rumours. In exclusive pictures by The Shade Room, Khloe and Tristan were spotted boarding a plane together.

