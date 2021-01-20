Why Does Lil Wayne Need A Presidential Pardon? Find Out What Did The Rapper Do

Early on Wednesday, January 20, the White House announced that President Donald Trump had granted a pardon to rapper Lil Wayne among 72 other people. While the news must have been welcomed by the rapper and his family, many of his fans were confused as to why the rapper needed a presidential pardon. Aside from Lil Wayne, President Trump also gave a commutation to Rapper Kodak Black, during his final hours in office.

Why does Lil Wayne need a Presidential pardon?

According to a report in CNN, the 38-year-old multi-platinum artist and record label founder had pleaded guilty for illegal gun possession on December 11, 2020. Prior to this the rapper was also arrested in 2019, and was facing up to 10 years in federal prison and was awaiting his sentencing later this month. The guilty plea came weeks after the artist met President Trump in Miami. After his meeting, Lil Wayne had posted a tweet about his meeting with Trump.

Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done. 🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/Q9c5k1yMWf — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) October 29, 2020

Lil Wayne pardon update

Is Lil Wayne in jail?

Lil Wayne had been charged with criminal possession of a firearm and ammunition as a prior felony offender in 2019. The report in CNN reveals that the prosecutors said the gold-plated, .45-caliber handgun carried in a bag on a private flight was loaded. He was arrested in December 2019 when he had arrived on a flight from California at the Opa Locka Executive Airport near Miami. The Officers spoke with the rapper, who told them that he had a gun in his bag.

At the moment the rapper is held at federal prison in Otisville in New York. He was going to be facing up to 10 years in prison at a January 28, hearing in Miami. However, the rapper has now been acquitted of the charges.

Another report in the RollingStone magazine stated that Bradford Cohen, the attorney who represented both the musicians, has confirmed that Trump has granted a full pardon to both of his clients. The rapper's attorney was looking to get them a better deal involving a shorter sentence and possibly no jail time for a long time now. The two musicians have, every now and then, supported Trump and have applauded the efforts that have been put in by Trump's team.

