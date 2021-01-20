Donald Trump Pardons Lil Wayne And Kodak Black On His Last Day Of Presidency; Read Details

As per a report on Billboard.com, Donald Trump, while serving his last day in the White House as its prime office bearer, pardoned over a hundred people. That list of names included the likes of Lil Wayne and Kodak Black. The two rappers, as per a report on RollingStones, were convicted for firearms-related felonies. The tryst between Lil Wayne and Trump began when the former allegedly pleaded guilty for possessing illegal firearms. Kodak Black, on the other hand, as per the very same article, was convicted for fudging information on federal documents in order to gain possession of firearms.

The RollingStones report also stated that Bradford Cohen, the attorney who represented both the musicians, has confirmed that Trump has granted a full pardon to both of his clients. The two rappers, as per a report on CNN, stood a chance of serving up to a whole decade behind bars, but however, their attorney was looking to get them a better deal involving a shorter sentence and possibly no jail time. The two musicians have, every now and then, supported Trump and have applauded the efforts that have been put in by Trump's team. One such example of the same can be found below, which is essentially a tweet by Wayne, through which he was seen applauding a certain Platinum Plan. The tweet was accompanied by a picture of Lil Wayne and Trump. The tweet can be found below.

Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done. 🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/Q9c5k1yMWf — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) October 29, 2020

Who else received a pardon from Donald Trump?

Given the number of people that Donald Trump has chosen to pardon on the day he will be sitting in the White House chair for the last time, people have been asking "Who did Trump pardon today? In order to answer that question, in addition to Lil Wayne, Trump Pardons the likes of Steve Bannon (his former MAGA campaign manager) and Kwame Kilpatrick, who at one point, served as the Mayor of Detroit. As per the very same report, Trump has excluded the likes of renowned American whistleblower, Edward Snowden and Julian Assange, who had founded and co-curated the content for a site known as WikiLeaks.

