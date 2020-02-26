Why Isn't Gwen Stefani On 'The Voice 18'? Know What The Singer Is Busy With

The Voice is one of the most famous singing platforms around the globe, where contestants are selected through public auditions and trained by a panel of four coaches who guide and critique their performances in an attempt to discover America's next great voice. Last season, the makers managed to rope in musical prodigies like Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson to judges the show.

However, it was recently revealed that coach Gwen Stefani, who had returned to the show after a four-season hiatus, won’t have a seat for the NBC competition’s spring 2020 installment. Here is why Gwen Stefani won’t be appearing for The Voice’s season 18.

Why isn't Gwen Stefani on The Voice?

Be it her brawls with fellow judge Blake Shelton or her unique critiquing style, Gwen Stefani has surely managed to entertain the audience with her outspoken nature on The Voice. In early October of 2019, the makers of The Voice season 18 had announced that Gwen Stefani will not appear on the latest season, which left fans wondering about her untimely exit from the show.

However, there is no drama involved in Gwen’s exit from The Voice, as the singer reportedly has another commitment in Las Vegas that needs her full attention. Reportedly, Stefani is spending her spring wrapping up her next, Just a Girl Residency in Vegas. Stefani’s final performance is scheduled for late May.

Taking a season off from the show to focus on Just a Girl and her family, Gwen is seemingly taking some of the pressure off of her schedule, which also allows The Voice to continue the tradition of rotating the celebrities who sit in those iconic red chairs. Fans of The Voice will witness coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Nick Jonas, gracing the judges’ panel.

(Promo image source: Gwen Stefani Instagram)

