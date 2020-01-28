Gwen Stefani's Fans Accuse Her Of Undergoing Plastic Surgery After Grammys 2020 Appearance

The Grammy Awards is one of the biggest ceremonies in the music industry, so it was no surprise to see many of the artists attending the Grammys 2020 dressed up in their best attire. Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton were no exception, as the couple graced the red carpet with style and beauty. However, once Gwen's look was shared online, many of her fans quickly took to social media to accuse the singer of going under the knife, claiming that she looked unrecognisable.

It that botox? Fans question as Gwen Stefani looks unrecognisable at the Grammys 2020

Also Read | Gwen Stefani plants a kiss on Jennifer Aniston's cheek at People's Choice Awards

Gwen Stefani decided to go with a natural look for the Grammys 2020, ditching her usual red lipstick and black eyeliner. She also donned a custom made Dolce & Gabbana minidress for the event. However, many fans noticed the frozen look on her face and took to Twitter to accuse the singer of undergoing surgery, saying that she looked absolutely unrecognisable.

Also Read | Grammys 2020: From performances to tributes, here are top moments

#GwenStefani is like 100 years old but somehow manages to perpetually look like she’s 12.. genetics or sold her soul to the devil? 🧐 you be the judge #GRAMMYAwards2020 — Smr Salma (@SmrSalma00) January 27, 2020

Twitter is just toxic.. everyone saying #GwenStefani looks unrecognizable at the #GRAMMYs when she looks absolutely amazing! And yes her face can move you stupid weirdos just looking for some topic to discuss! — Vanessa (@Nessanator) January 28, 2020

Also Read | Gwen Stefani wins fashion icon of the year at People's Choice Awards

Grammys 2020 was dedicated to the late NBA star Kobe Bryant, who recently passed away in a helicopter crash on the day of the Grammys celebrations itself. This year, 18-year-old singer Billie Eilish made history by winning five Grammy Awards, including Song of the Year, Album of the Year, Best New Artist of the Year, and Record of the Year. During the event, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton took the stage to perform together as a couple. While many enjoyed their duet, several fans on social media also roasted their performance online.

Also Read | The Voice: Adam Levine replaced by Gwen Stefani on the singing reality show

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.