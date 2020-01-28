The Debate
Gwen Stefani's Fans Accuse Her Of Undergoing Plastic Surgery After Grammys 2020 Appearance

Music

Gwen Stefani's recent appearance at Grammys 2020 has led fans to claim that she has undergone plastic surgery, with some saying that she looks unrecognisable.

Gwen Stefani

The Grammy Awards is one of the biggest ceremonies in the music industry, so it was no surprise to see many of the artists attending the Grammys 2020 dressed up in their best attire. Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton were no exception, as the couple graced the red carpet with style and beauty. However, once Gwen's look was shared online, many of her fans quickly took to social media to accuse the singer of going under the knife, claiming that she looked unrecognisable. 

It that botox? Fans question as Gwen Stefani looks unrecognisable at the Grammys 2020

Gwen Stefani decided to go with a natural look for the Grammys 2020, ditching her usual red lipstick and black eyeliner. She also donned a custom made Dolce & Gabbana minidress for the event. However, many fans noticed the frozen look on her face and took to Twitter to accuse the singer of undergoing surgery, saying that she looked absolutely unrecognisable.

Grammys 2020 was dedicated to the late NBA star Kobe Bryant, who recently passed away in a helicopter crash on the day of the Grammys celebrations itself. This year, 18-year-old singer Billie Eilish made history by winning five Grammy Awards, including Song of the Year, Album of the Year, Best New Artist of the Year, and Record of the Year. During the event, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton took the stage to perform together as a couple. While many enjoyed their duet, several fans on social media also roasted their performance online. 

