Why Is Taylor Swift's Third Studio Album 'Speak Now' Is Among Her Best?

Taylor Swift’s third studio album Speak Now is often deemed as a Swift-centric classic and the best of country and pop. The album also won the Billboard music award for Top Country Music album. Her sophomore album Fearless also won the Grammy for Album of the Year, was the best-selling album of 2009, and established her as the biggest country star.

The actor’s latest album Lover shows how far she has come in terms of her discography as well as stardom. Her new documentary series 'Miss Americana' also gives insight into Taylor’s life and career. As for Speak Now, not only does the album pack a powerful theme, she also makes it feel more personal. Take a look at why it just might be her best album yet.

For her third studio album, she wrote the lyrics and music all by herself, which is a great deal. Swift’s musical and lyrical talent allows her to touch the sky. Not only that, but she also makes the album feel even more personal given that it's coming solely from her. Out of all of her albums, Speak Now is one of her most intricate piece of work. There are uplifting tracks (Mine), romantic, fairy tale style ballads (Enchanted) and melancholy songs (Dear John). There are also songs that aren't about love. Never Grow Up beautifully translates her fear of growing older, Long Live will forever be Swift's personal "thank you" to her dedicated fans.

Songs like Sparks Fly and Enchanted are an indication of Swift's fascination towards fairy tales and happy endings. Around the time Speak Now was released, people were gaining even more interest in Swift's relationships. She had recently dated a handful of attractive young stars and had also feuded with a few notable celebrities. Instead of speaking on those matters publicly, Swift addressed them in her music and that’s her genius. Her songs also give several hidden easter eggs. Moreover, Speak Now shows courage. "There is a time for silence. There is a time waiting your turn. But if you know how you feel, and you so clearly know what you need to say, you'll know it," she wrote in the prologue letter.

