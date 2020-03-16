Will Neha Kakkar Make Her Film Debut? Singer Answers

Neha Kakkar, a popular Indian playback singer, known for some viral quirky songs like Garmi, Dilbar, Kala Chasma, Coca Cola, Gali Gali, Aankh Marey, and many more spoke about her acting debut. The singer has also been a judge on the hit show, Indian Idol.

Talking about her acting debut, Neha told a news agency that in her opinion the singers who have tried venturing into films haven't been successful to date. So for her, she needs to be 'absolutely sure' that the film has the potential to become a huge success and only then she will consider doing it otherwise not. "I wouldn't just do films for the sake of doing it. When I feel that yes this film will be a hit then only I will do it," she was quoted.

She is known for her soulful voice and fans can't wait for her songs to be released. Apart from her singing, Kakkar is also popular on social media for her posts on fashion and travel, and her fashion statements.

On the work front, Neha's song titled Kalla Sohna Nai, featuring Bigg Boss 13 famed couple Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurrana will be out soon. The song has been directed by Gurinder Bawa with the composition by Rajat Nagpal and lyrics by Babbu.

