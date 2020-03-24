Here's A List Of The World Tours Headlined By Global Pop-star Rihanna

Rihanna is one of the very few international stars that are loved massively all across the world. Her songs become international anthems and her fans love to groove on the beats of her soothing voice. Rihanna currently has a huge fan following and has around 77.7 million followers on her official Instagram handle.

Every scroll through her Instagram account gives major fashion inspiration. Rihanna is blazing and dazzling and can pull any attire effortlessly. Rihanna has been a part of many tours. Here is a list of all the world tours by Rihanna.

Good Girl Gone Bad

The Good Girl Gone Bad Tour was the second overall and first world concert tour by the Barbadian singer Rihanna, in support of her third studio album Good Girl Gone Bad. The tour started on September 15, 2007, in Canada, North America and after performing in Europe, Asia, Africa, Oceania, the tour ended on January 24, 2009, in Mexico, North America. Akon was selected as the opening act for the Canadian dates of the North American leg, while Ciara and David Jordan supported the UK dates of the European leg. Chris Brown joined the tour during the Oceanian leg.

Last Girl on Earth

The Last Girl on Earth Tour was the third concert by Rihanna. It was Rihanna’s second world tour and the tour visited Europe, Asia, North America and Australia to support her fourth studio album. The tour started on April 16, 2010, in Belgium, Europe, and ending on March 12, 2011, in Australia. Rihanna took the Last Girl on Earth tour to Europe, Asia, North America, and Australia. Some of the guest artists include DJ Daddy K, Vitaa, Houston Project, Travie McCoy, and Alexis Jordon, among others. The tour received a generally positive response.

Loud Tour

The Loud Tour was the fourth overall and third world concert tour by Rihanna. Performing in over twenty countries in the Americas and Europe, the tour was launched in support of Rihanna's fifth studio album Loud (2010). The tour started on June 4, 2011, in the United States, North America and ended on December 22, 2011, in England, Europe. Critics acclaimed the show for its liveliness and higher calibre of quality when compared to Rihanna's previous tours. Some of the other guest artists include J. Cole, B.o.B., DJ Dummy, Calvin Harris, and Cover Drive, among others.

Diamonds World Tour

The Diamonds World Tour was the fourth world concert by Barbadian recording artist Rihanna. It was launched in support of her seventh studio album Unapologetic (2012). The tour started on March 8, 2013, in United States, North America and after visiting Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia, with a total of 96 shows, it ended on November 15, 2013, in the United States, North America. Some of the guest acts of the tour included 2 Chainz, ASAP Rocky, David Guetta, and Haim, among others.

Anti World Tour

The Anti World Tour is the fifth world tour concert by singer, Rihanna, in support of her eighth album, Anti. The tour began on March 12, 2016, in Jacksonville and ended on November 27, 2016, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. It took place in North America, Europe and Asia with a total of 75 shows. It was the twenty-second-highest-grossing tour of 2016 in North America, grossing $40.3 million with 454,955 tickets sold in 41 shows.

