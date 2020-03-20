Rihanna's Guide To A Quick 10-minute Makeup Routine For Times When You Are In A Rush

Barbadian singer Rihanna was listed as the wealthiest musician this year. A major part of her wealth comes from the business empire that she created from her entrepreneurial venture Fenty Beauty. Being the owner of a famous makeup brand, Rihanna is even considered amongst the top 11 Richest Self-Made Women in the world. Take a look at some makeup guidelines she gave out in a segment with a reputed entertainment magazine.

Rihanna's 10-minute makeup guide and tips

Step 1: Foundation, contouring, and concealer for the face

Rihanna starts her makeup using a foundation shade that she often wears while getting ready in just 10 minutes. She uses a liquid foundation and puts it onto a basic blender sponge. She uses the sponge to put the makeup all over her face evenly.

She contours the face using a contour stick which is slightly darker than her foundation shade. She gives a makeup tip saying that it is essential to contour your face according to individual face shapes. For her face, she contours her forehead so as to make it appear smaller. She contours her nose and chin. She reveals that contouring came handy when she gained a little weight. She suggested doing a triangle contour in the chin area to give a longer face and sharper face angle.

For concealer, she pays attention to her under eye area so as to brighten them. She also applies the concealer on the nose bridge and under the browbone. To set her makeup, she uses a compact powder.

Image courtesy: Vogue YouTube

Step 2: Bronzer, eyeshadow, blush, lip gloss

She uses a bronzer with a foundation brush on all the areas where she applies contour to warm up her face a bit. She uses a warm colour for her eyeshadow when she is in a rush. She advises that if someone has to become a pro in perfecting their makeup skills then they have to practice on themselves.

For eye makeup, she suggests that tight-lining her undereye with brown tones makes her look alive even when she is fatigued or sleepy. She uses a little blush on her cheeks and a gold lip gloss for her lip colour.

Step 3: Highlighter and body glitter

Rihanna uses her cheek hugging brush which she calls a shark brush to layer her highlighters on her cheekbones. She also highlights her nose bridge and uses the same brush for the browbone as well. She finally completes her look by applying body glitter on her neck, shoulders and all the areas she wants to highlight using a kabuki brush.

