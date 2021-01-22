XXXTentacion’s Birthday: Check Knowledge On Lesser-known Facts About Late Rapper

Late American rapper XXXTentacion has gained a cult following among his young fanbase during his short career through his depression and alienation-themed music. The rapper was often given credits by critics and fans for his musical versatility and his music exploration with emo, trap, lo-fi, indie rock, nu-metal, hip hop, R&B and punk rock.

XXXTentacion's rap gained popularity with his single Look at Me in the year 2017. The same year he also released his debut album 17 which amassed more than a billion views. On the occasion of his birthday on January 23, here is a quiz for all of his fans about some of his trivia.

Rapper XXXTentacion’s birthday quiz

What is XXXTentacion’s real name?

Shawn Corey Carter

Dwayne Michael Carter Jr.

Symere Woods

Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy

Which rapper did he accuse of copying his music?

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Future

Yo Gotti

Which of these is the hashtag he started to help other people?

#helpingothers

#helpinghand

#thehelpinghandchallenge

What group of rappers unfairly jumped on him outside a hotel he was leaving?

Takeoff, Offset, Quavo

Yo Gotti, Future, 21 Savage

Migos

When was XXXTentacion born?

December 19, 1998

August 13, 1998

April 29, 1998

January 23, 2998

What is his mother’s name?

Sharlotte Quincy

Nicki Mason

Cleopatra Bernard

How many siblings does he have?

Two

Three

None

Four

Where was the late rapper born?

Tallahassee, Florida

Pompano Beach, Florida

Austin, Texas

Plantation, Florida

Where did he post his first song?

Pandora

Soundcloud

ITunes

YouTube

Spotify

How old was XXXTentacion when he passed away?

18

17

20

30

What did XXXTentacion want to buy on the day he passed?

Motorcycle

Bike

A new car

Who was the late rapper closest to?

Ski Mask the Slump God

Shiloh

Jocelyn

Cardi

Which school did the rapper attend until he dropped out in tenth grade?

Piper High School

Margate Middle School

Texas Middle School

Arizona High School

Where did he spend most of his childhood?

California

Texas

Lauderhill

New York

How many Billboard Music Award nominations did the rapper win?

20

10

11

15

Answers:

Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy

Drake

#thehelpinghandchallenge

Migos

January 23, 1998

Cleopatra Bernard

2

Plantation, Florida

SoundCloud

20

Motorcycle

Jocelyn

Piper High School

Lauderhill

11

Image Source: A still from Moonlight

