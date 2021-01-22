XXXTentacion’s Birthday: Check Knowledge On Lesser-known Facts About Late Rapper

Late American rapper XXXTentacion has gained a cult following among his young fanbase during his short career through his depression and alienation-themed music. The rapper was often given credits by critics and fans for his musical versatility and his music exploration with emo, trap, lo-fi, indie rock, nu-metal, hip hop, R&B and punk rock.
XXXTentacion's rap gained popularity with his single Look at Me in the year 2017. The same year he also released his debut album 17 which amassed more than a billion views. On the occasion of his birthday on January 23, here is a quiz for all of his fans about some of his trivia.
Rapper XXXTentacion’s birthday quiz
What is XXXTentacion’s real name?
-
Shawn Corey Carter
-
Dwayne Michael Carter Jr.
-
Symere Woods
-
Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy
Which rapper did he accuse of copying his music?
-
Drake
-
Kendrick Lamar
-
Future
-
Yo Gotti
Which of these is the hashtag he started to help other people?
-
#helpingothers
-
#helpinghand
-
#thehelpinghandchallenge
What group of rappers unfairly jumped on him outside a hotel he was leaving?
-
Takeoff, Offset, Quavo
-
Yo Gotti, Future, 21 Savage
-
Migos
When was XXXTentacion born?
-
December 19, 1998
-
August 13, 1998
-
April 29, 1998
-
January 23, 2998
What is his mother’s name?
-
Sharlotte Quincy
-
Nicki Mason
-
Cleopatra Bernard
How many siblings does he have?
Where was the late rapper born?
-
Tallahassee, Florida
-
Pompano Beach, Florida
-
Austin, Texas
-
Plantation, Florida
Where did he post his first song?
-
Pandora
-
Soundcloud
-
ITunes
-
YouTube
-
Spotify
How old was XXXTentacion when he passed away?
What did XXXTentacion want to buy on the day he passed?
-
Motorcycle
-
Bike
-
A new car
Who was the late rapper closest to?
-
Ski Mask the Slump God
-
Shiloh
-
Jocelyn
-
Cardi
Which school did the rapper attend until he dropped out in tenth grade?
-
Piper High School
-
Margate Middle School
-
Texas Middle School
-
Arizona High School
Where did he spend most of his childhood?
-
California
-
Texas
-
Lauderhill
-
New York
How many Billboard Music Award nominations did the rapper win?
Answers:
-
Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy
-
Drake
-
#thehelpinghandchallenge
-
Migos
-
January 23, 1998
-
Cleopatra Bernard
-
2
-
Plantation, Florida
-
SoundCloud
-
20
-
Motorcycle
-
Jocelyn
-
Piper High School
-
Lauderhill
-
11
Image Source: A still from Moonlight
