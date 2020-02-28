Yo Yo Honey Singh Shares Teaser For His Upcoming Party Anthem 'Loca', WATCH

Yo Yo Honey Singh shared the first look poster of his upcoming track Loca back on Valentine's Day 2020. Since then, fans have reportedly been waiting for the Punjabi pop icon to make a comeback to the mainstream light with the single. Now, Yo Yo Honey Singh has taken to his social media and shared a 22-second teaser for the upcoming song. Check out the teaser below -

Yo Yo Honey Singh's Loca song teaser

The small teaser shared by Yo Yo Honey Singh only gives a glimpse of what is in store for fans. Within a few hours since its release on YouTube. the teaser has garnered over 300k views and is expected to grow furthermore. The song is reportedly a party anthem which will feature Yo Yo Honey Singh as a party animal in its music video. Loca is all set to release on March 03, 2020.

The hype for the song has been substantial as Yo Yo Honey Singh had announced the song's debut in front a big crowd during his Kolkata concert. The pop star had also shared a video from his concert where fans can be seen getting excited for the launch of Loca. Check out the video below -

Loca ki release date ki official announcement bahut jaldi karne wala hon, bahut bahut jaldi!@TSeries #Loca #YoYoHoneySingh #YoYoNewSingh pic.twitter.com/0A5A3fGI2n — Yo Yo Honey Singh (@asliyoyo) February 22, 2020

