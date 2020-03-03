The Debate
'Yo Yo Honey Singh Is Back With A Bang,' Say Fans On His New 'Loca' Song

Music

Yo Yo Honey Singh is back with a new party number 'Loca' in Bollywood, which has received immense appreciation from fans across the country. Read more details

Yo Yo Honey Singh

Yo Yo Honey Singh is considered as one of the first artists to have modernised Indian music with off-beat western tempos. Famous for his work in films like Cocktail, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Chennai Express, the singer has come a long way in Bollywood, delivering a wide range of successful chartbusters throughout his illustrious career.

Recently, Yo Yo Honey Singh, who is famous for his songs like Chandigarh: Karran Jesbir ft. Yo Yo Honey Singh and Panjaban -Love Rules Hearts, released a new track and garnered a very positive response from fans across the country. Here are the details.

Also Read | Urvashi Rautela And Other B'Town Actors Who Featured In Yo Yo Honey Singh's Music Videos

Yo Yo Honey Singh's Loca receives a thunderous response from fans

Produced by Bhushan Kumar and directed by Ben Peters, Yo Yo Honey Singh's Loca marks the artist's first song of the year 2020. Composed by Yo Yo Honey Singh and Simar Kaur, the lyrics of the party anthem is crafted by Lil Golu and Yo Yo Honey Singh. The song is produced under the T-Series banner.

Also Read | Yo Yo Honey Singh Shares Teaser For His Upcoming Party Anthem 'Loca', WATCH

Speaking about his experience of shooting for the song in an interview, the singer opened up about the music video. Shelling out details about the same, he reportedly revealed that they shot for the video on a special club yacht, called the Gugu boat in Dubai. Adding to the same, the singer further said that he also thought of shooting in Spain for the song. Here is how fans reacted to the song:

Also Read | Yo Yo Honey Singh's New Track 'LOCA' Can Be An Addition To Your Party Playlist

