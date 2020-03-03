Yo Yo Honey Singh's New Track 'LOCA' Can Be An Addition To Your Party Playlist

Yo Yo Honey Singh is a well-known name in the Indian music industry. He gained much popularity in 2011 with his album International Villager. His last album Desi Kalakaar (2014) was loved by the audiences. However, following the release of the album, the artist took a break due to personal issues. Now, he has returned with back-to-back songs. His latest single LOCA has hit the internet. Read to know about it and more.

Also Read | Yo Yo Honey Singh Shares Teaser For His Upcoming Party Anthem 'Loca', WATCH

Yo Yo Honey Singh’s new song LOCA

Gulshan Kumar & T-Series presents Bhushan Kumar’s LOCA. It is a new party track sung and composed by Yo Yo Honey Singh. The female vocals are by Simar Kaur. Lyrics are penned by Lil Golu and Yo Yo Honey Singh. Additional lyrics are by Singhsta and Hommie Dilliwala.

The video stars Honey Singh and Nicky Pickyy. The song's duration is around 3:39 minutes. The video, directed by Ben Peter, is full of exotic locations, attires, and cars. Take a look at LOCA official video.

Also Read | Badshah, Honey Singh And Other Artists Song's That Made It To The 2010s Top 10 List

Yo Yo Honey Singh has a great fan following around the country. The moment the song dropped, fans started gushing over it. Read to know what the fans have to say about it:

#Loca song is just awesome @asliyoyo you are back with that cult classic feeling of 2014... — Raaj TeewaRi (@raaj_teewari3) March 3, 2020

Also Read | Yo Yo Honey Singh Shares An Adorable Picture From His Childhood

Once again, Honey singh has disappointed all fans with his latest song #Loca — M S (@MS81533482) March 3, 2020

Yo-Yo Honey singh is back with party Song ! #Loca@asliyoyo what a great background music and Rappppppp 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/nj7w5UmIGF — Mohammed Haris Khan (@Mohamme41809595) March 3, 2020

Also Read | Urvashi Rautela And Other B'Town Actors Who Featured In Yo Yo Honey Singh's Music Videos

Yo Yo Honey Singh made a comeback in 2018 with two songs Urvashi and Makhna, both received mix responses. His latest venture in Bollywood is Thumka song from multi-starrer comedy film Pagalpani (2019). Honey Singh’s previous single track Gur Nalo Ishq Mitha (The YOYO Remake) was released in July 2019. It also features Malkit Singh – The Golden Star and has more than 67 million views on YouTube.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.