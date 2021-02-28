Yo Yo Honey Singh's 'Shor Machega' From 'Mumbai Saga' Out, Netizens React

While the trailer of the gangster drama 'Mumbai Saga' is making the right noise amongst the audiences, the makers of John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi starrer on Sunday dropped the upbeat anthem of the year 'Shor Machega'.

Composed, sung, and written by rap star Honey Singh with his protégé Hommie Dilliwala, this song is sure to make you groove. One user wrote, "Mind blowing music nice song" while the other said, "Macha diya YoYo apne to".

Talking about the song, singer-composer Honey Singh said, "This has been one of my best compositions and I'm excited to collaborate with Hommie for this song. We kept the theme of the movie as the essence of our music and wanted to give audiences a song that is catchy and groovy. Thanks to Bhushan Kumar and Sanjay Gupta who understood the vision of the song and made it into a great video. It was a pleasure sharing the screen with John and Emraan. Rajeev Surti choreographed some cool moves & I am looking forward to know how every one like it.".

Netizens React

Bhushan Kumar says, “We have a long-standing equation with Yo Yo Honey Singh and I wanted a song that summarises the theme of the film. Out of the few songs Honey made me heard, this song I loved the most. I am glad Sanjay also liked it. The song is catchy and we’re here, releasing the song today.”

Sanjay Gupta, who has helmed the gangster drama, says, “I was in Khandala when I heard it for the first time; I played it on full volume. The song blew my mind. It was amazing and just what I was looking for. Yo Yo Honey Singh is one artiste everyone enjoys collaborating with because he has that vibe. Also, Bhushan should be credited here for picking this track and sharing it with me.” A T-Series and White Feather Films production, Mumbai Saga, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anuradha Gupta, and Sangeeta Ahir, releases on March 19.

