'Mumbai Saga' Trailer Review: Action-packed But Leaves Little To The Imagination

Sanjay Gupta’s Mumbai Saga is ready to release on March 19, 2021. Ahead of the film’s debut the Mumbai Saga trailer has premiered. The trailer gives an action-packed glimpse of the film based on Bombay from the 80s and 90s. It shows how goons, gang leaders, and politicians worked hand in hand and change the city forever. Now that the Mumbai Saga trailer is out, here is a detailed review.

A new crime action drama is ready to hit theatres. John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Suniel Shetty, and Kajal Aggarwal-starrer film Mumbai Saga is set to release this March. The Mumbai Saga trailer starts by setting the premise for John Abraham a.k.a. Amartya Rao. Amartya Rao is a small-time goon who is against poor vendors giving out hafta to local gangs. John makes it extremely clear with loud dialogue delivery.

But John’s character Amartya Rao is not happy being a simple goon, he wants to take it a step further and rule Bombay. But to be the ultimate king of Bombay he needs to deal with other gangsters and politicians. This is when the film’s ensemble cast is introduced that includes, Suniel Shetty, Rohit Roy, Amole Gupte, Gulshan Grover, Mahesh Manjrekar, Prateik Babbar, Anjana Sukhani and Rohit Roy.

As the Mumbai Saga trailer progresses, we see Amartya Rao’s rage and vigour help him emerge as the most feared don in Bombay. But everything changes when Rao publicly kills a well-known industrialist played by Samir Soni. Emraan Hashmi enters the scene with a mission to kill Amartya and win the 10 crore rupees bounty from the government for killing the gangster.

The Mumbai Saga trailer gives away the basic story and does not leave any room for surprise. Now, the only thing left to know is what happens in the end. As the title and its genre suggest, Mumbai Saga is packed with bloody action sequences, car chase, loud and impactful dialogues, and plenty of slow-motion shots.

Watch the 'Mumbai Saga' trailer below

Sanjay Gupta has previously directed films like Kaante, Shootout At Wadala, Shootout At Lokhandwala, Zinda, Jazbaa, and Kaabil. Hence the Mumbai Saga trailer seems no different than to these movies. Moreover, John Abraham’s look from this film is quite similar to the one from Shootout At Wadala. So, while the film is new but with a tried and tested formula, it will be interesting to see how it turns out when it releases on March 19, 2021.

