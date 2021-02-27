Emraan Hashmi Teases New Song To Add To The List Of Mumbai Saga Songs | Watch Here

Emraan Hashmi took to his Instagram handle to share the teaser of the new song for his new film Mumbai Saga. The Mumbai Saga song is titled Shor Machega and is sung by renowned artist Yo Yo Honey Singh. The full song will be released on February 28, 2021. The movie also stars John Abraham, where he will be seen in a negative light once again.

Emraan Hashmi teases new Mumbai Saga songs

On February 27, 2021, Emraan Hashmi rang in the weekend with the teaser of the latest song Shor Machega from Mumbai Saga. In the caption, he wrote that the Weekend has just begun with Shor Machega from Mumbai Saga "in true Yo Yo Honey Singh" fashion. Fans loved the post as it garnered more than 55,000 likes in a span of two hours.

Fans indicated that the rapper turned up the heat as they dropped fire emojis in the comment section. Some others were excited about the release of the brand new song. Fans also shared tons of heart emojis in support of Emraan Hashmi's new song.

Other Mumbai Saga Songs teased by Emraan Hashmi

On February 16, 2021, just two days after Valentine's day, Emraan took to his Instagram handle to share the "behind the scenes" of the song Lut Gaye. The shoot showed various sequences from the film's wedding scenes. Emraan Hashmi's Lut Gaye released on February 17, 2021. The romantic song features Emraan Hashmi and Yukti Thareja.

The song was so loved by fans that it was watched more than 7 million times on YouTube. It also reached the number 1 trending spot on the platform. The song is sung by Jubin Nautiyal, and the lyrics were written by Manoj Muntashir. The music for Emraan Hashmi's Lut Gaye was composed and arranged by Tanishk Bagchi. The movie will mark the debut of Yukti Thareja. Emraan Hashmi's Mumbai Saga will hit theatres on March 19, 2021.

Similar to Emraan Hashmi's Lut Gaye, fans watched the trailer of Mumbai Saga over 17 million times. The video was on the number second spot trending on YouTube.

