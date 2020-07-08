'Zara Thehro' By Armaan Malik And Tulsi Kumar Is A Cacophony Of Love And Longing; Watch

After a long wait, music lovers were finally blessed with Armaan Malik and Tulsi Kumar’s much-awaited romantic number, Zara Thehro on YouTube yesterday. Voiced by Amaal Malik, Armaan Malik and Tulsi Kumar, Zara Thehro is composed by singer Amaal Mallik. Here is what the song is all about.

Zara Thehro walks fans through the journey of love and affection between two people, who have fallen head over heels for each other. As Mehreen Pirzada and Armaan Malik groove gracefully to the song in the background, the soul-soothing voices of Armaan and Tulsi Kumar concoct into a cacophony of love and longing. Zara Thehro shows how greedy one’s heart becomes when it is denied of love in life and depicts till what extend one stretches himself to find his special one in the world. Given that the monsoons are often considered as the most romantic seasons of all, Zara Thehro brings the age-old Bollywood concept of ‘love in the rain’ to the forefront, however, well-wrapped under the cloaks of modernity. The romantic number delivers a story of romance, heartbreak and life. Watch the video here:

In an interview with a leading news daily, Armaan Malik spoke about the song and revealed that he had postponed the release of their new song to make room for Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara Trailer. If the reports are to be believed, the much-awaited song was scheduled to release on July 6, on the same day as Dil Bechara's trailer. However, as a mark of respect for the late Bollywood star, Armaan and his team at T-Series, postponed the song. the singer also wrote that 'watching Sushant on and off-screen made him smile'. Take a look

Watching Sushant on and off screen always made me smile. His loss continues to feel personal. Tomorrow, when we watch the trailer of #DilBechara, let us celebrate his boundless talent, his enthusiasm and more importantly HIM ♥️ pic.twitter.com/tEo4dVMSVQ — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) July 5, 2020

All about Dil Bechara:

Dil Bechara is the Indian adaptation of the hit Hollywood movie, The Fault In Our Stars, which delivers an emotional love story of two youngsters, who experience the journey of love and life one last time as they, both, are suffering from a deadly disease. Helmed by Mukesh Chhabra, the romantic entertainer also stars Saif Ali Khan in a prominent role. The Fault in Our stars was inspired by John Green's much-loved book by the same name.

