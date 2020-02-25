Mehreen Pirzada Breaks Her Silence On 'Aswathama' Producer's Not Settling Her Hotel Bills

Mehreen Pirzada was last seen in the movie Aswathama. Recently she was involved in a controversy that she told the media did not want to be any part of. She was being accused of not showing up to a promotional event for Aswathama and also for leaving Hyderabad without paying the bills for a hotel in which she was staying.

The whole issue began when she was not able to make it to a promotional event that was organised by Shakar Prasad of IRA Productions. IRA productions are the production house of Aswathama. The filmmakers had planned a special interview with legendary director K. Raghavendra Rao. Mehreen Pirzada was unable to attend the event due to her skin allergies.

Mehreen Pirzada has finally voiced her opinion on social media. She broke her silence on the issue as she shared long messages on Twitter. Mehreen said that she cannot stay silent anymore as her reputation is on the line. A few days before the theatrical release of Aswathama, Mehreen had gone to visit her family in Punjab post the Sankranti promotions. Her maternal grandfather had suffered a stroke that required a stent operation.

On her return to Hyderabad, Mehreen had a rash on her face. That forced her to skip the promotional event. The same information was conveyed to producers with a doctor’s prescription as proof. Mehreen said that she feels the producers must have refused to settle her bills because of this incident and she had to clear the bills out of her pocket.

According to her post, she not only cleared her bills but she also cleared the dues of her team. Mehreen believes that she feels very bad about the events that followed after the incident. She concluded by saying that she never faced any such problems with any production houses before and she also wished the producers of Aswathama luck for their future projects.

