7 Powerful Films That Keep Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Alive On His Birth Anniversary

On the occasion of 123rd birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, seven films crafted by the indian film makers on the life of Bose reminds us about his heroic life, philsophy and bravery. Since 1966, Bose has been a point of interest for many filmmakers across the country that gave birth to many cinematic representations about his contribution to freedon struggle. Apart from his heroism, the mystery of Bose's death also became an intergral part in the scripts of many Indian film makers.

Today as the nation celebrates the birth anniversary of Subhash Chandra Bose, here's a look back at some of the notable audio-visual depictions around his life and Indian National Army (founded by Bose).

7 impactful films that reminds us of Netaji:

1. Samadhi (1950)

Directed by Ramesh Saigal, the film portrays the struggle of freedom fighters and Subhash Chandra Bose's ideologies and political views. This film does not directly revolve around Subhash' life but around one of his INA soldier's life and struggle to give up the love of his life and sister for the sake of his country.

2. Subhas Chandra (1966)

The Bengali classic directed by Piyush Bose narrates the life of young Subhash Bose, his childhood, college days, passing ICS, early political campaigns and police arrest. It presents the bloom of a freedom fighter inside the kid Subhash. The love for his nation is beautifully picturised in this film.

3. Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero (2004)

The film released in 2004 was based on the disagreement between Mahatma Gandhi and Bose and his escapade act to Germany. The war film was directed by notable filmmaker Shyam Benegal, starring Sachin Khedekar as Netaji.Jisshu Sengupta (as Sisir Bose), Kulbhusan Kharbanda(as Uttamchand Malhotra), Divya Dutta (as Ila Bose) played other important characters amongst others in this biopic.

4. Ami Subhash Bolchi (2011)

This film is about a Bengali Layman whos life takes a turn after meeting Subhash Chandra Bose. Indian film directed by Mahesh Manjrekar picturises Debabrata Bose's (Mithun Chakraborty) fight for his mother tongue and motherland.

5. Bose: Dead/Alive (2017)

The nine-part television seriesrevolves around the theories about Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's mysterious death circumstances. This series is Directed by Ekta Kapoor, starring Rajkumar Rao (as Subhash Chandra Bose).

6.Gumnami (2019)

The Bengali film narrates about the possibility of Gumnami Baba being Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose himself. The film talks about three theories of what must have happened to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

7.The Forgotten Army (2020)

Latest web series on the life of Subhash Chandra Bose will be realeased on 24 January 2020 on OTT. Directed by Kabir Khan the six-episode documentary will be representing the lesser-known facts and struggles by Bose's Indian National Army soldiers.

(With inputs from ANI) (Picture Credit: PTI)

